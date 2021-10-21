Aprecia Announces New Leadership Team

CINCINNATI, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyle Smith has been named President and Chief Operating Officer of Aprecia Pharmaceuticals, LLC, effective immediately. Mr. Smith is a 10-year veteran with Aprecia and has served as Vice President of Operations for the past 3 years. As President and Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Smith will be responsible for leading day-to-day business activities.

Aprecia has further strengthened its leadership team by promoting Patrick Staudt to Vice President of Operations, effective immediately. A 14-year veteran of Aprecia, Mr. Staudt has led the East Windsor, NJ manufacturing operations for more than 10 years and has demonstrated the talent and experience to lead expected, expansive growth through multiple technology platforms.

Mr. Smith and Mr. Staudt have been cornerstones of Aprecia's history of technology and manufacturing innovation. They have been key contributors in establishing the company as the leader in the development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products through 3D-Printing. Their experiences with Aprecia have helped craft the company culture and 3DP pharmaceutical manufacturing innovation, and their contributions have created a momentum which continues to accelerate through important partnerships and novel products.

"As Aprecia's technology platforms expand and industry partnerships advance, Aprecia requires additional talent and resources to meet these growing demands," said Chris Gilmore, Aprecia's Chief Executive Officer. "We are fortunate to have these seasoned technology experts and corporate leaders to promote and guide the organizational growth well into the future."

Mr. Kyle Smith holds a Master of Business Administration degree from Miami University, and a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from Georgia Institute of Technology.

Mr. Patrick Staudt holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Biomedical/Medical Engineering from Drexel University.

About Aprecia

Founded in 2004, Aprecia received the first and only FDA approved three-dimensionally-printed (3DP) pharmaceutical product approval in 2015. Aprecia uses its ZipDose® Technology to create rapidly disintegrating oral dosage forms that are easy to take and easy to administer. Without compression during the 3DP manufacturing process, engineered and coated particles such as taste masking and modified release are possible on large dose products (over a 1000mg). Aprecia directly owns a patent estate for novel 3DP machines and pharmaceutical 3DP applications. It licenses its exclusive technology platform to pharmaceutical partners as a means to extend product lines, improve patient reach and experience, and address FDA requirements as a pediatric delivery form. For more information, visit www.aprecia.com.

