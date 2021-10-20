Tredence Achieves Snowflake’s Elite Services Partner Status by Aiding Global Enterprises in Turning Data into a Strategic Asset

The partnership will help enterprises accelerate migration to the cloud while reducing costs and maintaining agility

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tredence Inc. , a leading data science and AI engineering company, today announced the company has achieved Elite partnership status, the highest level of partnership, in the Snowflake Partner Network. The combination of Tredence's advanced data science capabilities and Snowflake's Data Cloud enables enterprises to transform data into a strategic asset for critical decision-making.

Snowflake's platform delivers significant benefits to enterprises by improving data accessibility, offering near-zero maintenance, and providing insights into operational initiatives.

Tredence's Elite Partnership harnesses its Snowflake Center of Excellence (CoE) where breakthrough advanced analytics, machine learning and AI capabilities combine with proprietary industry solution accelerators to solve critical industry challenges. In addition to scaling data platforms rapidly, this enables enterprises to become insights-driven organizations by reducing costs, improving manageability and reducing deployment risks.

The partnership between Tredence and Snowflake provides enterprises with a robust strategy for data, analytics and platform modernization. Clients can leverage these joint efforts to define a strategy and manage execution via actionable roadmaps while developing playbooks to reduce execution risk and platform migration and enablement capabilities at scale.

Taking advantage of its Snowflake CoE capabilities, Tredence delivers industry solutions that run on Snowflake for clients, including Revenue Generation Management (RGM) for consumer-packaged goods firms, customer genome for retail organizations and a supply chain control tower for manufacturing enterprises.

"Achieving Elite status is a testament to Tredence's dedication to our Snowflake relationship, data platform innovation and success on the platform as a certified managed services partner," said Rich Williams, Vice President of Data Engineering, Tredence Inc. "Our Snowflake CoE, with over 150 cloud engineers and Snowflake certified architects, is capable of delivering full-spectrum services, including cloud data warehousing, data cataloging, governance, migration and curation services, across major industries like retail, consumer goods, industrials, TMT and healthcare. Enterprise customers turn to Tredence to de-risk their Snowflake deployments while accelerating time to deploy and value for their data platform investments."

"Snowflake is dedicated to supporting businesses throughout their Data Cloud transformation journey," said Colleen Kapase, Snowflake SVP of Worldwide Partners & Alliances. "Combining Tredence's Elite Partner status with Snowflake CoE led solution accelerators provides businesses with prescriptive, actionable roadmaps, playbooks across major industries that can successfully accelerate Time to Value for their data assets at scale, unlocking informed and productive business strategies."

More information about the Snowflake Partner Network and Tredence Snowflake CoE can be found at: tredence.com/snowflake .

About Tredence Inc.

Tredence is a data science and AI engineering company focused on solving the last mile problem in analytics. The 'last mile' is defined as the gap between insight creation and value realization. Tredence is 1,000-plus employees strong with offices in Foster City, Chicago, London, Toronto and Bangalore, with the largest companies in retail, CPG, hi-tech, telecom, travel and industrials as clients.

