Liberty Advisor Group Appoints Tom Comfort as Senior Advisor

CHICAGO, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberty Advisor Group (Liberty), a premier management consulting firm that helps clients tackle their toughest business and IT challenges, has appointed Tom Comfort as a Senior Advisor. Tom brings a unique perspective to Liberty's clients and our firm that will help advance Liberty's long-term plans. He joins our Senior Advisory Group that is comprised of a group of international business leaders and entrepreneurs.

Tom Comfort

"We are thrilled to have Tom join our team" said Chad Smith, CEO, Liberty Advisor Group. "Tom's industry expertise and consulting leadership experience will help bolster our business and deliver outsized results for our clients."

Tom recently retired from Deloitte as a Senior Managing Director after an impressive 17-year career having led one of Deloitte's largest and most prestigious Office of the Chairman accounts globally. Tom is widely regarded for his manufacturing industry expertise, his leadership in driving transformation for his clients, and stewardship to his client and teams. Tom also comes to Liberty with 20+ years of global wholesale banking experience with several multinational financial institutions, including Standard Chartered Bank PLC, Bank of America, and ABN AMRO NV prior to his time at Deloitte.

ABOUT LIBERTY ADVISOR GROUP

Liberty Advisor Group is a goal-oriented, client-focused and results-driven consulting firm. We are a lean, hand-picked team of strategists, technologists and entrepreneurs – battle-tested experts with a steadfast, start-up attitude. A team with an average experience of 15+ years, that has delivered over $1 billion in operating income improvement and over 300 M&A deals for our clients. Liberty has a proven track record in Business and Technology Strategy, Transformation and Assurance, Data Analytics, Business Threat Intelligence, and Mergers and Acquisitions. We collaborate, integrate and ideate in real-time with our clients to deliver situation-specific solutions that work. Liberty has been awarded Best Place to Work by Crain's Chicago Business, Consulting Magazine, Great Place to Work, and Fortune; Fastest Growing Consulting Firm by Consulting Magazine; and Top BI and Analytics Company by CIO Applications.

