Home Design Trends Continue to Boost Gains for Bricks & Pavers

CLEVELAND, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Home design trends will continue to bolster demand growth for bricks and pavers, according to a new Freedonia Group analysis of the US residential market for bricks, blocks, and pavers:

While brick continues to face competition from other siding materials, such as fiber cement and synthetic brick, its durability and aesthetic remains popular, particularly in the South where most new homes are being built.

The increasing popularity of outdoor living has boosted demand for site-built outdoor fireplaces and fire pits, which are frequently made of brick.

Pavers will continue to increase their market share, surpassing blocks as the second leading product type through 2025, as outdoor living grows in popularity and homeowners increasingly install higher value pavers that complement the aesthetic of adjoining indoor spaces.

Additionally, manufacturers continue to develop new products to cater to homeowners and reflect design trends. Concrete pavers and clay paving bricks with different colors, textures, shapes, and finishes continue to energize the market.

US Residential Brick, Block, & Paver Market to Reach $3.7 Billion in 2025

US residential demand for bricks, blocks, and pavers is expected to increase 1.9% annually through 2025, with most gains stemming from price increases. Unit growth will be restrained by:

brick siding facing increased competition from other materials (such as fiber cement) that can mimic the brick aesthetic at a lower cost

declining interest in indoor fireplaces, especially those faced in brick, in newly constructed homes

the increasing preference for poured concrete for structural applications

Additionally, demand was elevated in 2020, when the market was strong due to housing trends stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. While unit sales of bricks, blocks, and pavers will remain high into 2022, they will begin to slow from their peak by 2025, dragging down average growth.

Supporting gains in all markets will be the rising popularity of hardscaping and outdoor living, which benefits installation of paved patios, outdoor fireplaces, and retaining walls.

Residential Bricks, Blocks, & Pavers examines the US residential market for bricks, blocks, and pavers industry by product, application, market sector, housing type, and region. Historical data are provided for 2010, 2015, and 2020, with forecasts for the years 2025 and 2030 in current US dollars (including inflation) and units.

