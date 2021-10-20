Bayesian Health Announces LifeBridge Health Partnership and Creation of Advisory Board with Founding Members Lee Sacks, MD and Gary E. Bisbee, Jr., PhD LifeBridge Health Selects Bayesian Health's Research-Backed AI Platform to Help Diagnose and Treat Pressure Injury, Sepsis, and Patient Deterioration

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bayesian Health today announced that LifeBridge Health will be deploying its AI-based clinical decision support platform to help diagnose and treat pressure injury, sepsis, and patient deterioration. Bayesian Health's platform operates within Epic and Cerner electronic medical records (EMR), deploying state-of-the-art artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) strategies to detect patient complications early.

Bayesian Health's research-based AI platform takes existing EMR data, analyzing patient, clinical, and third-party data with its industry-leading AI/ML models. The platform sends accurate and actionable clinical signals within existing workflows when a critical condition is detected, helping physicians and care team members accurately diagnose, intervene, and deliver timely care. The technology also includes a performance optimization engine which helps secure long-term physician, nurse, and care team engagement with the tool.

"Like all health systems, our physicians must navigate large amounts of health data as they make decisions about patient care. As we look for ways to support our teams, we are interested to see how this new tool may work within the current workflow while allowing for some customization to augment the decision-making process for each provider or practice," says Tressa Springmann, senior vice president and chief information officer at LifeBridge Health.

"LifeBridge has always looked for new and innovative ways to deliver high quality, compassionate care, and Bayesian Health's research-backed platform will help LifeBridge Health's physicians and care team members deliver on this mission," said Suchi Saria, CEO of Bayesian Health. "I'm also thrilled to welcome Lee and Gary to Bayesian Health as founding members of our advisory board. They recognize the immense opportunity for health systems to improve patient outcomes and save lives by leveraging the Bayesian platform to augment physician and nurse decision-making with crucial data."

Lee Sacks, MD, is the former Chief Medical Officer at Advocate Aurora, responsible for safety, quality, population health, insurance, claims, risk management, research, and medical education. He previously served as Executive Vice President, Chief Medical Officer of Advocate Health Care as well as the founding CEO of Advocate Physician Partners.

"Health Systems remain under market pressure to improve outcomes while reducing costs," said Lee Sacks, MD. "Though health systems have made substantial investments in their EMR over the last decades, most are struggling to leverage their data in a way that supports clinicians in improving outcomes. Bayesian Health's evidence-based AI/machine learning platform applied to sepsis outperforms what has been in the marketplace, and as a platform solution applied to many clinical areas, I believe it will enable health systems to achieve the dual goals of improving outcomes while reducing costs."

Gary E. Bisbee, Jr., PhD, is founder, chairman, and CEO of Think Medium, a digital media company focused on healthcare leadership, and sits on the Cerner board of directors. Prior to Think Medium, Bisbee was co-founder, chairman and CEO of The Health Management Academy, and he served as CEO and in various board of directors roles at ReGen Biologics, Inc., Aros Corporation, and APACHE Medical Systems, Inc.

Said Gary E. Bisbee, Jr, PhD, "Building technology that can adeptly analyze and manage messy EMR and healthcare data is hard. Building technology that physicians and nurses want to use day in and day out is even harder. Bayesian's platform is uniquely positioned to bridge the gap between basic data and information a clinician needs to support a care decision. Accurate and actionable clinical decision support—that physicians want to use—is long overdue in the space, and the impact Bayesian Health will have on patient outcomes will be substantial."

With a research-first foundation of more than 21 patents and peer-reviewed research papers, Bayesian Health is approaching the market with a transparent and results-focused strategy. It recently published a large, five-site study analyzing use and practice impact over two years for Bayesian's sepsis module. The platform drove 1.85-hour faster antibiotic treatment and demonstrated high, sustained adoption by physicians and nurses (89% adoption), driven by the sensitivity and precision of the insights and user experience of the software.

Bayesian Health's technology overcomes common hurdles faced by many in the field by using cutting edge strategies to increase precision , make the models stronger , and encourage behavior change and on-going use . As a result, Bayesian's technology accuracy is 10x higher than other solutions in the marketplace, driving tangible patient outcomes. To learn more about Bayesian Health, visit bayesianhealth.com .

Bayesian Health is on a mission to make healthcare proactive by empowering physicians and care team members with real-time data to save lives. Just like the best physicians continually incorporate new data to refine their prognostication of what's going on with a patient, Bayesian Health's research-based AI platform integrates every piece of available data to equip physicians and nurses with accurate and actionable clinical signals that empower them to accurately diagnose, intervene, and deliver proactive, higher-quality care.

View original content:

SOURCE Bayesian Health