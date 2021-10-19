Veteran Hedge Fund Manager Abraham Trading Converts Flagship Fund to Mutual Fund

CANADIAN, Texas, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Abraham Trading Company ("ATC"), an alternative investment manager with a 33-year investment track record, announced the launch of its first mutual fund today. The firm converted its private hedge fund, the Abraham Fortress Fund LP, into an SEC-registered mutual fund as of Thursday, October 14.

"Every investor deserves institutional-quality investments," remarks Salem Abraham, ATC president. "As a company with over three decades in the investment space, the mutual fund conversion allows us to share our 33 years of experience with both retail and institutional investors alike."

The firm began in January 1990 as a commodity futures investment company, building a managed futures investment fund and a client base of institutional and high net worth investors. By 2018, Mr. Abraham saw a need in the retail investment marketplace for institutional-quality, lower volatility funds, prompting the firm to launch a multi-asset strategy called the Abraham Fortress Fund LP. The new fund combined traditional equity and fixed income assets with diversifying investments in third-party investment funds. The conversion of the Fortress Fund LP into a mutual fund opens the previously private investment strategy to all investors.

"Investors in the Fortress Fund can expect an experienced team, smart risk management, and what we believe are fair, competitive fees. We want to bring the same care and professional management to an individual investor's retirement portfolio as we would to a large college endowment. We believe investors should be carefully evaluating their equity exposure, especially now," Abraham added.

Salem Abraham, the 55-year-old founder and president of the firm, began trading in the futures markets in 1987 as an undergraduate at the University of Notre Dame. After he graduated and returned to his hometown in Texas, he started the firm and its managed futures investment strategy.

ATC has operated out of Canadian, Texas since its founding in 1990, and it has a marketing and client services office in Aspen, Colorado. Follow the fund's ticker symbols – FORTX and FORKX – for Fortress Fund performance. Visit www.abrahamtrading.com for more information about Abraham Trading and the Fortress Fund. A copy of the prospectus can be found here .

