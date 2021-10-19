Time2play's Top NFT Picks for 2021 Time2play reviewed thousands of NFTs - These are the best

SAN GILJAN, Malta, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Time2play.com has published a review of the best Non Fungible Tokens (NFTs) of 2021. This year NFTs have infiltrated almost every part of popular culture; from sports to fashion to art, from music to revitalising decade old memes. This list explores some of the most popular categories and examines what gives these digital works value outside of their price tag.

Time2play's full report can be found here: https://time2play.com/blog/best-nfts/



While the selection process took into account the sale price of the chosen NFTs. Each token was also assessed according to its cultural significance and influence on the NFT marketplace as a whole. Finally, the innovation demonstrated was considered, which is why collectives such as CryptoPunks and physical manifestations of digital NFTs feature.

Kobe Bryant KB42 edges LeBron James dunk to best sports NFT: This limited collection of 10,000 unique pieces celebrate Kobe's achievements and personality.

Best Art NFT is the record-setting The First 5000 Days by Beeple: The most expensive NFT sold so far, one of the most expensive pieces to be sold by a living artist and the first to be sold at a traditional auction house.

Wearable art tied to the Blockchain takes the Best Fashion NFT Top spot: Overpriced™, creators of fashion for the Crypto Generation, issued their first physical piece that enables the wonder to show off their NFT in public via a scannable V-code.

Monetizing Memes: The unwitting stars and creators of the earliest viral videos are jumping on the NFT opportunity to profit from some of our favourite internet moments but which classic is the Best Meme NFT.

The full report can be found here: https://time2play.com/blog/best-nfts/

About Time2play

Time2play is an online gambling review site founded by iGaming veterans in 2021 with the mission of providing an independent and trustworthy source of information to players. Time2play is part of the Kafe Rocks group.

View original content:

SOURCE Time2play