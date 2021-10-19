East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update

Standard Motor Products, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 8:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE: SMP), a leading automotive parts manufacturer and distributor, is scheduled to report its earnings for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2021, on Thursday, October 28, 2021, before the opening of the stock market.

Standard Motor Products, Inc. will hold a conference call at 11:00 AM, Eastern Time, on Thursday, October 28, 2021.  The dial-in number is 888-632-3389 (domestic) or 785-424-1674 (international). The playback number is 800-934-8524 (domestic) or 402-220-6999 (international). The participant passcode is 30385.

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/standard-motor-products-inc-announces-third-quarter-2021-earnings-conference-call-301409063.html

SOURCE Standard Motor Products, Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.