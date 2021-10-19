Regal Medical Group and Humana Sign Agreement, Expanding Humana's Medicare Advantage Provider Network in San Diego

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Regal Medical Group and Humana, a leading health and well-being company, have signed an agreement, expanding access to care for Humana Medicare Advantage HMO members in San Diego and surrounding counties.

Humana's Medicare Advantage members in the following plans will now have in-network access to Regal Medical Group:

Humana Gold Plus (HMO)

Humana Honor (HMO)

Humana Value Plus (HMO)

"We are excited and proud to contract with Humana and extend our services to help improve the lives and health of those in our community," explained Jasmine Frank, Senior Vice President of Regional Operations at Regal Medical Group. "Through Regal's quality services and value-added programs, we are better aligned to support our physicians in caring for and coordinating our members' healthcare while providing access to meet the healthcare needs of the communities of San Diego."

"We are grateful for this opportunity to work with Regal Medical Group and for the expansion of our Medicare Advantage network in the Greater San Diego area," said Rick Beavin, Region Medicare President – Desert Pacific for Humana. "Many of our HMO members will have Regal Medical Group as an additional in-network option starting at the first of 2022, which is another important way we are helping our members achieve and maintain their best health."

The new agreement will take effect on January 1, 2022.

About Regal Medical Group

Regal Medical Group is an affiliate of Heritage Provider Network (HPN), which serves as a trusted healthcare network for over 30 years with half a million Southern California members. As the largest physician-led medical group in Southern California, HPN and its affiliates are dedicated to quality, affordable and patient-centric healthcare through its robust programs and services offered to its members. For more information, please visit www.regalmed.com or you may also contact us at: (844) 216-3518.

About Humana

Humana Inc. is committed to helping our millions of medical and specialty members achieve their best health. Our successful history in care delivery and health plan administration is helping us create a new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being and lower costs. Our efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large.

To accomplish that, we support physicians and other health care professionals as they work to deliver the right care in the right place for their patients, our members. Our range of clinical capabilities, resources and tools – such as in-home care, behavioral health, pharmacy services, data analytics and wellness solutions – combine to produce a simplified experience that makes health care easier to navigate and more effective.

Additional Information:

Other providers are available in our network. Provider may also contract with other Plan Sponsors.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT:

Jeff Newman

Regal Medical Group

(619) 902-3954

jnewman@regalmed.com



Lisa Dimond

Humana Corporate Communications

832-330-4702

ldimond@humana.com

SOURCE Regal Medical Group