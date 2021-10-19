Patriot Rail Appoints Clint Morris as General Manager at Lakeshore Railcar & Tanker Services

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Patriot Rail's Lakeshore Railcar & Tanker Services, a full-service, tank and hopper railcar cleaning facility with a wastewater management division, has announced the appointment of Clint Morris as General Manager.



Clint Morris

Morris brings more than 20 years of management experience to the Patriot team. He is a proven leader with extensive knowledge in the railcar cleaning industry, and will bring innovative, safe, and environmentally friendly solutions to Lakeshore customers. Morris is responsible for developing Lakeshore's centralized waste treatment processes and for growing the wastewater client portfolio. He oversees all personnel at Lakeshore and believes in the future growth of the company and its' employees.

"As a leader, I believe that a focus on employee development will enable the Lakeshore team to continuously improve, thus better meeting the needs of our customers," said Morris. "I look forward to leading this outstanding team of professionals."

"Clint will bring insightful vision to our Lakeshore team," said Patriot CEO John E. Fenton. "He has vast experience in railcar cleaning services and wastewater treatment industry, which will be significant to the growth of our Lakeshore portfolio. We look forward to Clint's future at Patriot."

Before joining Patriot, Morris served as Facilities Manager at VLS Recovery Services, a railcar cleaning and waste management company. He has a long history of leadership roles within the waste industry, including General Manager at Gruene Plant Services, who manages all aspects of waste disposal.

ABOUT PATRIOT RAIL COMPANY LLC

Patriot Rail operates 13 regional and freight short line railroads, a scenic rail excursion train, and rail- related services companies with over 600 total rail miles across the United States. Service capabilities include railcar storage, railcar repair and maintenance, railway clean-up and transfer, tank car cleaning and environmental services, contract switching, transloading, engineering services, excursion railroads, real estate, and track access.

ABOUT LAKESHORE RAILCARE AND TANKER SERVICES

Lakeshore Railcar & Tanker Services is a 36 acre, full-service, kosher certified, logistics support complex specializing in tank and hopper railcar cleaning. In addition to railcar wash, Lakeshore offers transloading, maintenance, Hazardous Materials (HM) testing, wastewater treatment services and railcar scrapping. Lakeshore is in East Chicago, IN approximately 20 miles southeast of downtown Chicago, IL.

