Orscheln Farm & Home Deploys Amperity CDP to Deliver Personalized Customer Experiences

SEATTLE, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Orscheln Farm & Home, a leader in midwest-based farm and home goods, is collaborating with Amperity Customer Data Platform (CDP) to unify customer data to help better understand legacy customers and serve new customers. Understanding customers is crucial to the success of Orscheln Farm & Home and providing top-tier service allows the company to provide the communities it serves with quality products, trusted value, and neighborly service.

Increased Loyalty to Existing Rewards Programs

By leveraging insights from Amperity CDP, Orscheln Farm & Home is continuing to deliver high quality customer experiences and up-level their means in reaching customers where they are. This includes building long-term relationships, personalizing discounts and encouraging store interactions, as well as increasing customer loyalty in Grow Rewards through cross-channel engagement such as direct mail, email, and text.

"We know that building strong relationships with our customers starts by understanding their journey," said Erin White, director of marketing at Orscheln Farm & Home. "It's a unique process for every customer, but one where patterns emerge. Through the implementation of Amperity CDP we are able to unlock the full potential of our customer data, and use this data to deliver a personalized customer experience like never before."

Personalized Service & Data-Driven Marketing

"Orscheln Farm & Home wanted to gain a deeper and more actionable understanding of their customers to fuel their purchasing decisions," said Kabir Shahani, CEO of Amperity. "Implementing Amperity during this period of business growth has enabled Orscheln Farm & Home to maintain a loyal and dedicated customer base by providing data-driven omnichannel experiences that delight new and existing customers."

The significant growth and demand experienced in the rural lifestyle market demonstrates the need for comprehensive data to better understand this new and resilient stage for outdoor retail customers. Amperity's suite of identity resolution, analysis and segmentation, and activation tools will enable Orscheln Farm & Home to continue to build a unified view of current and future customers, allowing for more relevant customer personalization, improved loyalty and retention, and more targeted marketing based on customer behavior.

About Amperity

Amperity is the leading Enterprise Customer Data Platform trusted by the world's most loved consumer brands to accelerate their shift to first-party customer relationships. Amperity has revolutionized the way brands identify, understand, and connect with their customers by leveraging AI to deliver a comprehensive and actionable Customer 360. This unified view improves marketing performance, fuels accurate customer insights, and enables world-class, realtime customer experiences. With Amperity, technical teams are freed from endless integration and data management, and business teams have direct access to the comprehensive data they need to build long-term customer loyalty and drive growth. Amperity serves many of the world's most loved brands, including Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Alaska Airlines, Michaels, Tapestry, Lucky Brand, DICK'S Sporting Goods, Crocs, Servco Automotive Retail, First Hawaiian Bank, and many more. To learn more visit Amperity.com .

About Orscheln Farm & Home

Orscheln Farm & Home operates 165 stores located in eleven states: Missouri, Kansas, Iowa, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Illinois, Kentucky, Indiana, Texas and Ohio. All operations originate from the corporate offices in Moberly, Missouri, which is also the home of its distribution center and one Orscheln Farm and Home store. Their philosophy is to provide the communities they serve with quality products, trusted value and neighborly service with the highest level of integrity and appreciation. Their product lines include farm and ranch supplies, lawn and garden supplies, power equipment, livestock supplies and feed, pet care, automotive, tools, fencing supplies, clothing and footwear, and sporting goods. To learn more visit orschelnfarmhome.com

