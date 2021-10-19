Netflix Releases Third-Quarter 2021 Financial Results

LOS GATOS, Calif., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) has released its third-quarter 2021 financial results by posting them to its website. Please visit the Netflix investor relations website at http://ir.netflix.net to view the Q3'21 financial results and letter to shareholders.

A video interview with Netflix co-CEO Reed Hastings, co-CEO & Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos, Chief Financial Officer Spence Neumann, COO & Chief Product Officer Greg Peters and VP, IR & Corporate Development Spencer Wang will be available at 3:00 p.m. Pacific Time at youtube.com/netflixirhttp://www.youtube.com/netflixir. The interview will be conducted by Nidhi Gupta, Fidelity Management & Research Co. Questions that investors would like to see asked should be sent to nidhi.gupta@fmr.com.

Netflix is the world's leading streaming entertainment service with over 209 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries and feature films across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments.

