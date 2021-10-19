EverFocus launched the most expectant product of the year, Intel® Tiger Lake AI Box: eIVP-TGU-IV-V0000

TAIPEI, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EverFocus Electronics Corporation (TWSE: 5484), the leading provider of smart surveillance and transportation solutions, today officially launched the anticipated AI Box product of the year: eIVP-TGU-IV-V0000. It is made of aluminum alloy, has a sturdy shell, and is equipped with the latest Intel Core 11th processor. It can operate under high vibration and high temperature environments, and is suitable for trains, various tracks, and fleet management. In addition, with EverFocus' IP camera and AI software, it can form a smart car system solution.

EverFocus New Edge Computing AI Box eIVP-TGU-IV-V0000

Aluminum alloy shell with elegant groove heat conduction design

Being made of aluminum alloy shell with an elegant groove heat conduction design, it is suitable for use in high temperature and strong vibration environments. Additionally, its solid appearance has passed the EN50155 certification required by the railway system, and the organization design has also passed the vibration and shock test of IEC 60068-2-64 and IEC 60068-2-27, which is suitable for trains, various tracks and fleet management and other related fields.

Latest Intel® 11th generation processor, multi-screen output, easily touch down

It is equipped with the latest 11th Gen. Intel® Core™ i7/i5/i3/Celeron® U-series processor, which is one of our fanless industrial grade series. The flexible fanless in-vehicle system has powerful computing capabilities and can support various AI functions. For users who have a strong demand for AI performance, it can also be expanded to enhance AI computing capabilities. It supports 4K high-quality video output and is equipped with two 2.5GbE/1GbE Ethernet ports that improves Time Sensitive Networking (TSN) for real-time data synchronization. This AI computer is especially suitable for AI, 5G, and display functional requirements in various application fields and OBU/RSU application markets such as: transportation, smart cities, production line detection and other related application scenarios. The powerful Intel® 11th generation processors have greatly improved the performance of CPU and GPU, making eIVP-TGU-IV-V0000 suitable for all kinds of application fields that require CPU performance and AI. The aluminum shell design makes it suitable for industrial automation fields. Equipped with 1 set of DDR4 3200 MHz SO-DIMM memory, up to 32GB; two sets of USB3.2 Gen2, two sets of USB 2.0 slots, built-in one set of M.2 B Key 2260 socket, SATA3 (6Gbps); it can also support iAMT and 2.5GbE LAN. In particular, this aluminum AI Box can connect dual DP display ports up to 4K resolution. It can be matched with optional network module 5G/4G/Wi-Fi. In addition to installing 2.5" SATA SSD/HDD, and providing a set of M.2 interface slots, it can also be used to expand storage capacity. The power adaptor has an ignition pin, which can be used with MCU to design safe delayed start and delayed shutdown functions. It has passed not only CE and FCC, but also EN50155 and EN50121-3-2 certifications. Users can use AI Box eIVP-TGU-IV-V0000 without any worry in various fields that require multi-screen output.

Sturdy mini size suitable for AI related situations

It weighs only 2.87 lbs. and it measures 5.92"x 2.24"x 4.18"in a mini form factor. This size provides users or software developers with more flexibility for space. Recommended by Jo Kuo, deputy project manager of the EverFocus Electronics PM Department, users can use the AiO NVR software developed by EverFocus to achieve smart management needs, to accomplish multiple functions such as live view, image recording, image recognition, alarm notification, etc., to improve the safety management system. The new AI edge computing box eIVP-TGU-IV-V0000 is suitable for a variety of AI application related fields, such as passenger information stations and entrances in station halls; retail electronic viewing boards, advertising walls; campus and community security; construction site personnel access and safety control; production lines defect detection, etc. Combined with EverFocus's 2MP/5MP/8MP IP Cameras and AiO NVR software, it can form a smart car system AIOT 5G solution, and thus be used with AI software developed by EverFocus's partners, such as Touch Cloud's intrusion detection and personnel counting; and Horizon's LPR.

About EverFocus Electronics Corporation

EverFocus provides diversified surveillance solutions from the front-end cameras, edge devices like industrial PC and back-end servers. The devices coverage includes IP, CCTV, vehicle and access control systems. EverFocus has offices globally, including the U.S.A, mainland China, Japan, and Taiwan. For more information, please visit www.everfocus.com.tw

