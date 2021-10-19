Dominus Capital Partners with Seaga Manufacturing

FREEPORT, Ill., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dominus Capital, L.P. ("Dominus") and affiliates have completed their investment in Seaga Manufacturing, Inc. ("Seaga"), the leading platform for inventory vending and dispensing solutions serving the industrial, water filtration, healthcare laundry, and food & beverage markets. Seaga's customized offering enables customers to improve inventory management, demand planning, inventory costs, and shrinkage, all while providing safer product access.

"This partnership is an important next step for Seaga. We are extremely excited for the growth opportunities Dominus affords our team as we continue to deliver innovative products and services for our customers," said Steve Chesney, CEO of Seaga.

Bob Haswell, Founding Partner at Dominus Capital, added "We are thrilled to partner with Steve and the entire Seaga team. Seaga's differentiated model focuses on innovative solutions and a customer first mentality. Our team of operating partners and prior experience positions us well to support management in executing on their growth plans. We are excited about the opportunities ahead for the Company, both organically and through add-on acquisitions."

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Seaga Manufacturing

With over three decades of expertise, Seaga is one of the world's leaders in the manufacturing, design, engineering, and sale of vending technologies and accessories. Seaga is headquartered in Freeport, IL, with a global presence in the United States and India, servicing almost every corner of the globe. Seaga's intelligent, customized solutions are targeted to fit a customer's individual needs. For more information, please visit www.seaga.com.

About Dominus Capital, L.P.

Based in New York, Dominus Capital is a leading middle-market private equity investment firm that focuses on management-led buyouts and growth capital investments in companies in the business services, light manufacturing and consumer sectors. Drawing on the experience, knowledge and network of its founders and a team of in-house operating executives, Dominus Capital works hand-in-hand with exceptional management teams to unlock the untapped potential of its portfolio companies. The firm takes a long-term approach to investing and has a consistent and highly successful track record of achieving significant growth at its portfolio companies. The Dominus Capital team members have executed over 80 transactions over the past 20+ years. For more information, please visit www.dominuscap.com.

