Deloitte collaborates with UpLink on Impact Report highlighting progress addressing global challenges; selected for 2021 Salesforce Partner Innovation Award - UpLink published its first Impact Report offering a close look at the on-the-ground activities of Top UpLink Innovators

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UpLink , the open innovation platform of the World Economic Forum built in collaboration with Deloitte and Salesforce, published its first Impact Report showcasing how the platform supports and maximizes the impact of grassroots solutions around the globe. The 2020-2021 Impact Report , written with the support of Deloitte, highlights the collective impact of 'Top Innovations,' which have made substantial progress in reducing greenhouse gas emissions, addressing social equity and gender equality, as well as job creation and raised living standards.

Deloitte Digital (PRNewsFoto/Deloitte Digital)

These Top Innovations have captured more than 39 million tons of greenhouse gases, supported and empowered 40,000+ women and members of minority groups, improved the health of more than 121 million people, and created 133,000 jobs.

"The challenges of today's society cannot be solved by a single organization," says Punit Renjen, Deloitte Global CEO. "Through UpLink, Deloitte is able to identify social entrepreneurs working to solve matters in their local communities and achieving incredible results. By raising their visibility and matching them with investors and mentors, UpLink can help them to scale their ventures, and accelerate impact on critical matters such as the climate crisis, inequality and education."

"As we have built out the UpLink community, we have also focused on the partnerships which support this network," says Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum. "Through Salesforce technology and the personalized guidance of Deloitte, the Forum is now better positioned to foster collaboration among our communities as we work toward achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and create meaningful impact across the environment, society, and economy."

"To prevent the worst effects of climate change, we need to spark a revolution of ecopreneurs—entrepreneurs dedicated to protecting our planet," says Marc Benioff, Chair and CEO of Salesforce. "That's why Salesforce is proud to join with Deloitte and the World Economic Forum in connecting and empowering more than 30,000 innovators on UpLink with cutting-edge solutions to reduce carbon and build a more equal world. None of us can do this alone."

UpLink has hosted 27 innovation challenges this past year, surfacing more than 2,500 innovations from 38 different countries. More than 150 of these solutions have been recognized as "Top UpLink Innovators," an accolade that brings with it further opportunities for investment, publicity and mentorship.1

Deloitte receives 2021 Salesforce Partner Innovation Award

In recognition for its work with UpLink, Deloitte was named the 2021 recipient of the Salesforce Partner Innovation Award in the "Industry Solution: Nonprofit and Cloud Solution: Service Cloud category," showcasing its steadfast leadership within the Salesforce ecosystem.

WorldClass Education Challenge Top Innovations selected

In May 2021, Deloitte launched the WorldClass Education Challenge , inviting educators, entrepreneurs, and innovators to work alongside Deloitte professionals to advance solutions that will support access to quality education for more of the world's students. The innovation challenge focused on providing equitable access for students left behind, investing in teachers' development, and equipping students with the skills they will need in 2030 and beyond. From 400 submissions, Deloitte selected 12 Top Innovations across Africa, India, and Asia Pacific. They will receive up to US$1 million in Deloitte professional services on a pro bono basis and financial grants.

This innovation challenge builds upon the existing efforts of Deloitte's WorldClass initiative to support 100 million individuals by 2030 in accessing the quality education, skills, and opportunities required for the future of work.

"We launched the WorldClass Education challenge because we are deeply concerned about education inequities that plague too many parts of the world today," adds Renjen. "UpLink has enabled us to find innovators proposing creative ways to provide more equitable access for students being left behind, train teachers and equip students with future ready skills. We are excited to work hand-in-hand with these organizations to help them reach more learners."

Salesforce, and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

About Deloitte

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited ("DTTL"), its global network of member firms, and their related entities (collectively, the "Deloitte organization"). DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") and each of its member firms and related entities are legally separate and independent entities, which cannot obligate or bind each other in respect of third parties. DTTL and each DTTL member firm and related entity is liable only for its own acts and omissions, and not those of each other. DTTL does not provide services to clients. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more.

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit and assurance, tax and legal, consulting, financial advisory, and risk advisory services to nearly 90% of the Fortune Global 500® and thousands of private companies. Our professionals deliver measurable and lasting results that help reinforce public trust in capital markets, enable clients to transform and thrive, and lead the way toward a stronger economy, a more equitable society and a sustainable world. Building on its 175+ year history, Deloitte spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's more than 345,000 people worldwide make an impact that matters at www.deloitte.com .

1 World Economic Forum – UpLink, 2020-2021 Impact Report , 2021, p. 20

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Deloitte Digital