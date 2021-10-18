The Library offers solutions from Olive as well as a broad ecosystem of developers and partners to build the Internet of Healthcare, together

Olive Launches New Universal Marketplace, Creates Key Distribution Channel for Industry Pioneers The Library offers solutions from Olive as well as a broad ecosystem of developers and partners to build the Internet of Healthcare, together

USA, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Olive , the automation company creating the Internet of Healthcare, today announced the launch of The Library, a healthcare solution marketplace providing developers, independent software vendors (ISVs), system integrators (SIs) and other partners an important distribution channel to list, sell, and grow as part of Olive's ecosystem. By launching The Library, Olive is investing in a strategy that combines its own experience with the experience of an ecosystem of industry pioneers to fundamentally change healthcare.

(PRNewsfoto/Olive)

Olive recognizes that healthcare is in a state of crisis where costs continue to rise and healthcare worker burnout continues to accelerate. Olive is leading a revolution in healthcare by automating manual processes and connecting disparate, siloed technology systems across the industry. This change is opening new opportunities for other healthcare companies to grow and help Olive on its mission to unleash a trillion dollars of hidden potential within healthcare by connecting its disconnected systems.

"We're calling on everyone who wants to help transform healthcare," said Sean Lane, CEO of Olive. "Join us. The Library is going to open an unprecedented opportunity for innovators and pioneers due to our existing relationships with top health systems. Together, the returns from our investments should create a new health experience for humans."

This new marketplace enables Olive's partners — ranging from individual developers to large enterprise brands — to open a distribution channel and market to Olive's customer base, which currently includes more than 950 providers and payers and more than 75 health systems in over 45 states across the United States and growing rapidly. Extending beyond technology and into consulting, change management, and training solutions, The Library provides access to the largest healthcare brands in the industry.

The Library reduces the burden of investing in marketing efforts and provides developers and partners with a successful distribution channel to sell their products and services to an established customer base that's actively looking for solutions.

The Library is initially launching with the following partners: 10-4.ai, Adaptrack, Advocatia, AMI Expeditionary Healthcare, Centric Consulting, ClosedLoop.ai, DARVIS, Drip7, Evergreen, Galen Healthcare Solutions, Grief Coach, Protenus, Ribbon Health, Rotera, Seqster, Syllable, Telespine, Valhalla Healthcare, Welcome Home Health, and more are being added.

"We're thrilled to be one of the initial solutions launching with Olive's Library", said Ardy Arianpour, CEO and Co-founder of Seqster. "Joining the Library gives us greater ability of putting patients at the center of their healthcare data and we're excited to be partnering with Olive to create the Internet of Healthcare."

For more information about The Library, please visit oliveai.com/library.

About Olive

Olive is the automation company creating the Internet of Healthcare. The company is addressing healthcare's most burdensome issues through automation — delivering hospitals, health systems and payers increased revenue, reduced costs, and increased capacity. People feel lost in the system today and healthcare employees are essentially working in the dark due to outdated technology that creates a lack of shared knowledge and siloed data. Olive is driving connections to shine new light on healthcare processes, improving operations today so everyone can benefit from a healthier industry tomorrow. To learn more about Olive, visit oliveai.com .

Media Contact: Rachel Forsyth, 312-329-3982, media@oliveai.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Olive