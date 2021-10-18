Fund For Teachers Opens Applications For 2022 Summer Fellowship Grants Now in its 20th year, the national nonprofit organization funds professional development and experiential learning opportunities for educators across the U.S.

HOUSTON, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- National nonprofit organization Fund for Teachers (FFT) announced that applications for its 2022 fellowship grants are now open. Each year, FFT accepts self-designed proposals from Pre-K to 12th-grade teachers for professional development and experiential learning opportunities. Individuals can receive up to $5,000 in funds, and teams can receive up to $10,000. 2022 applications are open now through January 20, 2022, at 5 PM CST. Applicants can submit their proposals online at fft.fundforteachers.org and/or register for an upcoming info session to learn more (10/20 and 11/17 at 6 PM CST).

2021 FFT Fellows; Courtesy of Fund for Teachers

"Fund for Teachers exists to invest in teachers and strengthen schools. We believe that curiosity launches learning, both inside and outside of the classroom," said Karen Eckhoff, Executive Director of FFT. "Now more than ever, we want to empower and inspire educators. When teachers are given the opportunity to take control of their professional growth and continue learning, they enrich their practice and can engage their students in new ways."

In 2021, 246 educators were able to pursue their passions thanks to FFT grants. "Through my own personal growth as an educator, I will now be armed with resources from my authentic experience to support my students. We can only teach what we have truly learned ourselves," said Deanna Roncaioli of her 2021 FFT experience.

Since 2001, FFT has invested $33.5 million in nearly 9,000 educators, transforming grants into growth for teachers and their students. Now in its 20th year, the organization is also focused on expanding its impact well beyond the summer fellowship. This year, FFT continued developing the Ramsden Project, a network that connects current and former fellowship recipients and enables them to establish mentorships, share insights and resources and pursue leadership opportunities. FFT also introduced Innovation Grants, which are $1,000 grants awarded to former fellowship recipients who want to continue pursuing experiential learning opportunities.

To learn more, visit www.fundforteachers.org or click here for a digital press kit with fellow testimonials, fact sheets and more. Follow @FundforTeachers on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Listen to stories from Fellows in the field on their podcast at https://fundforteacherspodcast.buzzsprout.com/.

