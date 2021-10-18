Briggs & Stratton Presents Lithium-Ion Swappable Battery Technology And Battery Pack Lineup At The ARA Show™ And GIE+EXPO

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Briggs & Stratton is excited to continue its innovation in electrification with the new Vanguard® Lithium-Ion 1.5kWh Swappable Battery Pack, which will join the lineup of the current Vanguard Commercial Lithium-Ion Battery Pack models this week at The American Rental Association's Annual Trade Show and Convention (Oct. 18-20) in Las Vegas, Nevada, and GIE+EXPO (Oct. 20-22) in Louisville, Kentucky. Attendees to both shows will have the opportunity to see the new Lithium-Ion Swappable Battery Pack, as well as the currently available Lithium-Ion battery models including the 3.8kWh diecast battery, the 5kWh and 10kWh roll cage design batteries in the Vanguard booths.

"Electrification is quickly revolutionizing the power application industry and we're proud to play a significant role in that process," said Chris Davison, Briggs & Stratton Senior Marketing Manager, Commercial Power. "Innovation in power and power alternatives is more important than ever, and our current Lithium-Ion battery models, as well as our new swappable battery pack, continue to show the industry that Vanguard is leading the industry forward."

The Vanguard Lithium-Ion 1.5kWh Swappable Battery Pack is designed to provide users with an efficient, versatile and reliable battery power option. The battery features an exchangeable design, allowing customers to easily remove and replace the battery as needed with minimal downtime. Like the currently available Vanguard Lithium-Ion Battery Packs, customers can combine multiple swappable batteries in parallel to make sure larger power needs can be met.

The swappable battery is set up for optimized network communication with the product and the internet via an IoT device. The connectivity also means that users can monitor the battery remotely, control battery-powered products remotely and conduct fleet management. Like all Vanguard products, the swappable battery is tested to ensure that it is able to withstand tough environments and is durable against abuse, debris and dirt.

Along with the new swappable battery, visitors to the Vanguard booths at both The ARA Show (#6723) and GIE+EXPO (#7050) will have the opportunity to experience firsthand the full lineup of Lithium-Ion battery models as well as other Vanguard innovations. In addition, The ARA Show attendees can find Vanguard batteries in application at the following booths:

Allen ® Engineering (booth #3617) will display an all-electric AW16-B wheeled buggy equipped with a Vanguard 5kWh Lithium-Ion battery pack.

Allmand® (booth #3217), will display a concept GR-Series light tower powered by a Vanguard 10kWh battery pack.

And GIE+EXPO attendees can see Vanguard batteries in application at the following booths:

Scag ® Power Equipment (booth #7104) will display multiple products equipped with Vanguard batteries, including a zero turn riding mower, stand-on mowers and a walk-behind mower equipped with 5kWH, 7kWh and swappable batteries.

Billy Goat ® (booth #5036) will display a blower, vacuum and pressure washer equipped with swappable batteries.

Simplicity ® (booth #5016) will display a zero turn riding mower and a tractor with a swappable battery.

Ferris® (booth #5016) will display a Z1E mower equipped with a 10kWh battery.

For more information on Vanguard products and innovations, visit vanguardpower.com .

About Briggs & Stratton

Briggs & Stratton, headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is focused on providing power to get work done. Briggs & Stratton is the world's largest producer of gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment, and is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of commercial Lithium-Ion batteries, power generation, pressure washer, lawn and garden, turf care and job site products through its Briggs & Stratton®, Simplicity®, Snapper®, Ferris®, Vanguard®, Allmand®, Billy Goat®, Murray®, Branco® and Victa® brands. Briggs & Stratton products are designed, manufactured, marketed and serviced in over 100 countries on six continents.

