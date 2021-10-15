Peninsula Energy to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com October 19th, 2021

Peninsula Energy invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on VirtualInvestorConferences.com

PERTH, Australia, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Peninsula Energy Ltd. (ASX:PEN; OTCQB:PENMF), based in Perth, Western Australia announced that Wayne Heili, Managing Director and CEO will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on October 19th, 2021.

Peninsula owns 100% of its Flagship Lance Uranium ISR Project located in Wyoming USA. The Company has experienced a very successful 12 months highlighted by excellent progression of its critical MU1A Low pH ISR Field Demonstration at Lance.

DATE: Tuesday October 19, 2021

TIME: 13:30 US Eastern Time

LINK: https://bit.ly/3iUhKfJ

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

Flagship Lance Project one of the largest US-based uranium projects

A well-defined pathway to restart commercial operations

Successfully advancing transition to low pH ISR process through MU1A Field Demonstration

Demonstration has been operating successfully for over 12 months and delivering meaningful and valuable results

Demonstration expected to be completed in 1H2022, with a Final Investment Decision to follow

CY2022 uranium sales of 450,000 pounds for net cash margin of US$8 million to US$9 million

Strong balance sheet with cash and uranium inventory holdings

Peninsula Energy

Uranium extraction for a green energy future.

Peninsula Energy Limited is an ASX listed listed company also trading on the OTCQB. Peninsula owns the Lance Uranium Projects in Wyoming, USA which are in transition from an alkaline to a low pH in-situ recovery operation, with the primary aim of achieving the operating performance and cost profile of industry leading uranium projects.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

