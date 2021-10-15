Synergy Orthopedic Specialists' San Diego Orthopedic Medical Group Opens New Physical Therapy Clinic In Kearny Mesa

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Synergy Orthopedic Specialists, San Diego's largest privately-owned Orthopedic practice, has opened a new physical therapy clinic in the Kearny Mesa neighborhood of San Diego. This is Synergy Orthopedic Specialists' fourth physical therapy location in the San Diego area.

Synergy Logo

The new physical therapy clinic is located at 3750 Convoy Street, Suite 201B, San Diego, CA 92111. "We are now able to offer a wider spectrum of services in more convenient locations to our patients. Therefore, our patients are the primary beneficiaries of this new location," said Dawne Saunders-Enright, MPT. "We are very excited about delivering our brand of orthopedic and physical therapy care to Kearny Mesa and the surrounding community," said Synergy Orthopedics' president Tal S. David, MD. "By acquiring the medical space, Synergy Orthopedics can continue to deliver exceptional physical therapy care to our existing patients."

This expansion is part of Synergy Orthopedics' growth strategy to meet increasing demand in markets across southern California by providing physical therapy services to the San Diego Community. "This new opening allows Synergy Orthopedics to expand its footprint to eastern San Diego County and grow to 16 locations in Southern California," said Synergy Orthopedics' CEO Alejandro Fernandez.

Synergy Orthopedics team of surgeons and specialists believe in providing patients an integrated approach to musculoskeletal medical care, the highest standards of excellence, and an exceptional healthcare experience. The team focuses on Sports Medicine, General Orthopedics, Upper Extremity, Lower Extremity, Hand, Foot & Ankle, Spine, and Total Joint Replacement. With over 15 locations throughout San Diego from Sorrento Valley to Chula Vista , the medical group features three physical and occupational therapy centers, as well as an imaging center with MRI.

For more information visit www.synergyorthopedic.com.

CONTACT:

Kelsey Gasch

kgasch@synergysmg.com

858-412-6080 ext. 1217

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Synergy Orthopedic Specialists