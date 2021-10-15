ChanceLight Behavioral Health, Therapy and Education Names Patricia Boyer Miller to Board of Directors

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ChanceLight® Behavioral Health, Therapy and Education ("ChanceLight") announced it has appointed Patricia Boyer Miller to the company's Board of Directors. ChanceLight is a portfolio company of The Halifax Group, a leading private equity firm that partners with management to invest in entrepreneurial companies.

"We are very pleased to have Patty join our Board and look forward to her contributions," said Randy Asmo, CEO of ChanceLight. "Patty's very deep experience in the educational market and her strong passion around the mission of educating children make her a wonderful addition to the Board."

Ms. Miller has more than 25 years in the Education Sector. Most recently, she was President of Preschool Operations for Spring Education Group (formerly Nobel Learning Communities, Inc.), where she successfully helped grow the school's portfolio. Prior to NLCI, Ms. Miller was the Senior Vice President of Franchise Operations for Sylvan Learning Systems.

Ms. Miller sits on several other Boards, including two non-profits. Additionally, Ms. Miller has presented at numerous panels and keynotes focusing on leadership and business development. She is committed to mentoring others and established the Patricia Boyer Miller Endowment Fund for journalism majors at her alma mater, The Ohio State University.

Ms. Miller said, "After spending most of my career focused on changing children's lives through education, I am honored to join the ChanceLight Board of Directors and partner with its world class leadership team. They are committed to untapping the potential of at-risk and vulnerable students and setting them up for success through their educational programs."

About ChanceLight Behavioral Health, Therapy and Education

ChanceLight® is the nation's leading provider of behavioral health, therapy and education solutions for children and young adults. ChanceLight Behavioral Health serves children and young adults with autism spectrum and other behavioral disorders, and physical challenges. ChanceLight Education includes Ombudsman Educational Services and Spectrum Center Schools and Programs, which partner with more than 100 school districts to operate schools and programs for students with special needs or requiring alternative education programs. We change the direction of children's lives by offering them the opportunity to create successful, independent futures.

Media Contact:

Kathy Hecht

CMO

Kathy.Hecht@ChanceLight.com

www.chancelight.com

