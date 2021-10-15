Betsy Sweeny Reveals Historic Home Renovation and Why She Chose a Naturepedic Mattress

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Betsy Sweeny, an architectural historian, is revealing her 1892 historic home renovation in East Wheeling, WV, which was featured on Cheap Old Houses in May 2020. Describing the bedroom as her "favorite space to think about," Sweeny highlights why Naturepedic was the perfect choice for the space.

Betsy Sweeny's Before and After Bedroom Reveal with Naturepedic's EOS Classic Organic Mattress

For Sweeny, the key to bringing an 1800s home into the modern world, without losing its charm, is never compromising on quality. "It's less about maintaining a specific design style and more about the quality of its execution. Great design, quality materials, and one-of-a-kind details are what I love to work with," she explains.

Throughout the design process, her goal was to integrate historic elements with high-quality pieces that maintain the same level of craftsmanship as the original house. That's why, after recently touring the Naturepedic factory to see how skilled US craftsmen handmake the brand's certified organic, sustainable mattresses and bedding products, she knew it was the perfect fit for the bedroom.

"Touring the factory was so much fun. When you meet the people behind a brand, it's pretty easy to decipher whether or not they're authentic. The people I met at the Naturepedic factory were so highly skilled and genuinely invested in the quality of the end product. I loved seeing the antique machines and the custom-built equipment they use to assemble their unique mattresses."

As she finalizes the space, she notes, "From the beginning, the small area off of the main bedroom reminded me of the alcove beds popular in 18th century France. Basically, just a cozy little nook for a bed. With that in mind, I decided to incorporate big, heavy curtains to section off the space, and make the bed the focal point. With everything, I want my designs to seem timeless, so knowing the mattress that I'll be sleeping on isn't much different than what generations before used, in terms of quality and safe, healthy, sustainable materials, is exactly how I like things to be."

Sweeny selected Naturepedic's EOS Classic Organic Mattress from the EOS Series, the first range of certified organic, customizable mattresses on the market. Each mattress in the EOS Series can be customized on each side of the bed to suit individual comfort preferences, ranging from extra-firm to ultra-plush, giving the consumer five choices on one side, and five separate choices on the other side. Its innovative, multi-layered zipper design adds convenience, flexibility and longevity, allowing customers to exchange firmness layers for a different feel at any point, especially if sleep preferences change over time. Designed to never be replaced, this feature helps divert huge amounts of discarded mattresses from landfills.

"I'm all about getting back to the basics and incorporating products that feel 'real.' For me, that means buying vintage, looking for organic, sustainable products, and selecting items made from natural rather than synthetic material. I have a no plastic policy, and I try to avoid anything made of something I can't pronounce," she adds, "Naturepedic has been the leader in sustainable, organic, back-to-basics mattresses and bedding for quite a while. Their Cleveland factory means I know exactly where my bed came from, and that their workforce is employing people from my broader regional community. I feel good about that."

Leading the organic mattress revolution for 18 years, all Naturepedic mattress products are certified organic by GOTS and certified non-toxic by MADE SAFE, while meeting and exceeding the highest level of certifications available in the marketplace.

For media inquiries, please contact Sara White at sara@adinnyc.com

About Naturepedic:

Since 2003, Naturepedic has been on a mission to protect families through safer, healthier organic-based products that have a positive impact on the environment. A brand with purpose, transparency and ethical practices, Naturepedic is the recipient of many certifications and is highly respected by numerous health and environmental organizations ( https://www.naturepedic.com/certifications ) and is an EPA Green Power Partner. Since its inception, Naturepedic has been a consistent and generous advocate and supporter of NGO's and nonprofits advocating for "Right to Know" about what is in the products that people bring into their homes.

(PRNewsfoto/Naturepedic)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Naturepedic