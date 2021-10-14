Palmetto Honored By Goldman Sachs For Entrepreneurship

CHARLESTON, S.C., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Palmetto , a rapidly growing technology company accelerating the national adoption of clean energy, today announced that Goldman Sachs is recognizing Palmetto Chairman, Founder and CEO, Chris Kemper, as one of the 100 Most Intriguing Entrepreneurs of 2021 at its Builders + Innovators Summit in Healdsburg, California.

Goldman Sachs selected Chris as one of 100 entrepreneurs from multiple industries to be honored at the two-day event. In addition to honoring 100 entrepreneurs, the summit consists of general sessions and clinics led by seasoned entrepreneurs, academics and business leaders as well as resident scholars.

"This is an honor -- an incredible recognition of our entire Company's efforts, and for our team, who allow me to do what I do best. I am humbled to accept this recognition on behalf of their daily commitment," stated Chris Kemper , Palmetto Chairman, Founder and CEO. "The spirit of this award aligns with Palmetto's core mission. We provide homeowners with the knowledge and the tools to empower them to run their homes more efficiently, less expensively, and with less impact on the planet than other utilities or energy companies."



"Innovation doesn't happen just anywhere; it thrives where there's a wide range of thoughts and perspectives," said David M. Solomon, Chairman & CEO of Goldman Sachs. "One of our great strengths is our ability to bring together people from different walks of life and to spark conversations today that will lead to breakthroughs tomorrow. The leaders we've chosen to highlight at our Builders + Innovators Summit are truly remarkable, and we are pleased to recognize Chris as one of this year's most intriguing entrepreneurs."

Recognized by Forbes as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S., Palmetto believes that choosing to source energy from renewable resources should be a right, not a privilege. Palmetto's proprietary technology, marketplace business model, and consumer mobile application are all designed to simplify and democratize access to clean energy; making it easier and more affordable to make the switch. Palmetto's system helps homeowners quickly estimate electricity cost savings by switching to solar, and work with a team of local solar experts to design and install a system that matches their needs. Palmetto Protect ensures these homeowners receive comprehensive, long-term monitoring and robust customer support.

Palmetto is committed to the democratization of energy by putting power and control back in the hands of consumers and inspiring them to make environmentally responsible choices. To this end, Palmetto has developed a clean energy marketplace, with proprietary technology designed to make it easier and more affordable for homeowners to source their energy from renewables like solar power . The Company develops proprietary products that reduce costs and drive widespread distribution of simple energy management solutions through a fully distributed network with teammates throughout the United States. In furthering its mission, Palmetto invests in communities to help mitigate climate change with its Get Solar, Give Solar program. Palmetto is a triple bottom line, fully distributed company. For more information please visit www.palmetto.com .

