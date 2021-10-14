Sigma Announces Compact Contemporary 18-50mm f/2.8 Lens; Preorder at B&H Photo

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- B&H is excited to announce the release of a new lens from Sigma, which is sure to please enthusiasts and travel photographers, and might even entice a few photojournalists and videographers who will value its particularly compact and lightweight form, its constant f/2.8 maximum aperture, and its full-frame equivalent zoom range of 27-75mm.

Key Features

E-Mount Lens/APS-C Format

27-75mm (35mm Equivalent)

Aperture Range: f/2.8 to f/22

Minimum Focusing Distance: 4.8"

Three Aspherical Elements

Special Low Dispersion Element

Rounded 7-Blade Diaphragm

Dust- and Splash-Proof Design

With "workhorse" specs in a barrel that weighs just 10.2 oz (290 grams) the Sigma 18-50mm f/2.8 DC DN Contemporary lens is a versatile optic for APS-C format Leica L-mount and Sony E-mount cameras. From inclusive wide-angle perspective to portrait-length telephoto, the lens can cover most general shooting situations, from landscape and architecture to event and documentary photography, and the constant f/2.8 maximum aperture enables confident shooting in low light and shallow-depth-of-field focus control. A minimum focus distance of 4.8" (12.1 cm) and a maximum magnification of 1:2.8 (at the wide-end) facilitate extreme close-up imaging and are helpful for product, jewelry, nature, even portrait photography. It's hard to underestimate the value of a small all-purpose f/2.8 zoom lens for an APS-C format camera.

In addition, the Sigma 18-50mm f/2.8 DC DN Contemporary lens has a near-silent "stepping motor" autofocus system that is suited to shooting in quiet environments, recording videos, and capturing fast-moving subjects. Its barrel is constructed of TSC (Thermally Stable Composite), which offers a sleek look but, more important, ensures stable performance and good operability when used in changing temperatures and makes possible its lightweight build. The lens is sold with a petal-type lens hood and is compatible with Sigma USB Dock UD-11.

