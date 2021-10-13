Yard Sale Raises More than $10,000 for Sarah's House of Maine

The 2021 return of this community event helps celebrate the life of Sarah Robinson and continue her mission to help cancer patients

BANGOR, Maine, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate The Masiello Group and Great East Title recently joined forces to raise $10,685 for Sarah's House of Maine at annual Sarah's House Yard Sale.

Members of Great East Title and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate The Masiello Group present Sarah's House with a check for $10,685. Pictured (l to r) is Rachel Cole, Sherrill Tompkins, Phil Sloan, Judy Colier, Kasey Levesque, Delores Landry, Russ Harrington, Suzie Chase, Deb Forsing.

The event, which has raised more than $63,000 over the past nine years, supports an organization that provides rural cancer patients with a comfortable home away from home while undergoing treatment at the Lafayette Cancer Center in Brewer. This year celebrated the return of the popular yard sale after it was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hundreds of people turned out to shop on Saturday, August 21, browsing thousands of items such as furniture, clothing, household items, antiques, sporting goods, and more.

To Honor Sarah

The event, and Sarah's House, honor the memory of Sarah Lunette Robinson, who died in 2011 at the age of 26 from brain cancer. While undergoing treatment, Sarah met other people who were traveling up to five hours to receive their life-saving treatments. She saw that the lengthy and frequent travel was putting a strain, both mentally and physically, on these fellow cancer patients, so she invited them into her own home to provide them a place to stay on treatment days.

This is how Sarah's House of Maine began. It later grew into its own 9-room facility in Holden that has provided many people over the years with a supportive, and affordable place to stay.

Sarah, who was a real estate agent with Town & Country Realtors in Bangor, now a Better Home and Gardens Real Estate The Masiello Group company, was a beloved member of the community. Great East Title and The Masiello Group family have close ties to the organization. Not only was Sarah once an agent, but Director Delores Landry was an agent as well, and others were friends and co-workers of Sarah's as well. The close connection, and the immediate need for its services, inspired the two companies to support Sarah's House of Maine and keep Sarah's memory alive.

"Sarah was such a wonderful person and a vibrant part of our community," said Kasey Levesque, of Great East Title and organizer of the yard sale. "This event has been a great way to bring together those of us who knew and loved her, as well as do something that just came naturally to her--supporting people in a time of need."

This year's yard sale proceeds were donated in honor of Landry's late mother, Priscilla A. "Pat" Rollins, who died of cancer in September and was a volunteer for Sarah's House. Rollins helped with bookkeeping, cleaning rooms and laundry, donating more than 1,200 hours of service. In 2019, Rollins was honored with the Amanda Dempsey Award for volunteering, which recognized here dedication to Sarah's House and the patients staying there.

About Sarah's House of Maine

Sarah's House provides not only an affordable place to stay, but also a supportive and caring atmosphere centered around hope and healing. Referred guests are served with integrity and respect and without regard to financial resources. Anyone who is receiving treatment at the Lafayette Cancer Center and lives more than 30 miles away can stay at Sarah's House of Maine. The organization suggests a donation of $15 a night for the stay, however, assistance is available. For those who might have difficulty obtaining transportation, Sarah's House offers a van shuttle to the center, which was generously donated by Darling's of Bangor. To make a donation online, go to www.sarahshouseofmaine.org .

About Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Masiello Group

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate is the only lifestyle brand in Real Estate – bringing generations of expertise for all things related to the home into the local marketplace. The Masiello Group, a trailblazer in New England Real Estate since 1966, has 33 offices throughout New Hampshire, Maine, and Vermont — The Masiello Group is the largest real estate company north of Boston and offers complementary home services including mortgage, title, home warranty, homeowner's insurance, and relocation. Visit www.masiello.com to learn more.

About Great East Title

Great East Title Services has been offering title and closing services for more than 25 years. It serves more than 170 communities across Northern New England ranging from Keene, New Hampshire to Bangor, Maine. Great East Title offers personalized attention with some of the industry's most progressive and flexible services and products available today.

