Valeo Pharma Obtains Public Reimbursement For Enerzair® Breezhaler® and Atectura® Breezhaler® In Alberta

MONTREAL, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Valeo Pharma Inc. (CSE: VPH) (OTCQB: VPHIF) (FSE: VP2) ("Valeo" or the "Company"), a Canadian pharmaceutical company, today announced that it has successfully entered into a Product Listing Agreement ("PLA") with Alberta Minister of Health, for the listing and public reimbursement of Enerzair Breezhaler and Atectura Breezhaler, its two innovative asthma therapies, on the Alberta Drug Benefit list effective November 1, 2021.

"Expanding access and reimbursement for Enerzair and Atectura throughout Canada is a key milestone for our respiratory program. We are pleased to report today the first provincial public coverage for both drugs following the recent successful completion of our negotiations with pCPA", said Frederic Fasano, Valeo's President and Chief Operating Officer. "Enerzair and Atectura are both valuable additions to the Canadian asthma treatment landscape and we are looking forward to working with all remaining jurisdictions across the country to ensure broad patient access".

As previously disclosed, Enerzair and Atectura are also currently listed for reimbursement under private payer health plans which represent all together 85% of privately covered lives accross Canada.

About Enerzair® Breezhaler®



Enerzair® Breezhaler® is indicated as a maintenance treatment of asthma in adult patients not adequately controlled with a maintenance combination of a long-acting beta 2 -agonist and a medium or high dose of an inhaled corticosteroid who experienced one or more asthma exacerbations in the previous 12 months. This formulation combines the bronchodilation of indacaterol acetate (a LABA) and the glycopyrronium bromide (a LAMA) with mometasone furoate (an ICS) in a precise once-daily formulation, delivered via the dose-confirming Breezhaler® device.

About Atectura® Breezhaler®



Atectura® Breezhaler® is indicated as a once-daily maintenance treatment of asthma in adults and adolescents 12 years of age and older with reversible obstructive airways disease. Atectura® Breezhaler® should be prescribed for patients not adequately controlled on a long-term asthma control medication, such as ICS or whose disease severity clearly warrants treatment with both a LABA and an ICS. Atectura® Breezhaler® combines the bronchodilation of indacaterol acetate (a LABA) with the anti-inflammatory mometasone furoate (an ICS) in a precise once-daily formulation, delivered via the dose-confirming Breezhaler® device.

About Valeo Pharma

About Valeo Pharma Valeo Pharma is a pharmaceutical company dedicated to the commercialization of innovative prescription products in Canada with a focus on Respirology, Neurodegenerative Diseases, Oncology and other specialty products. Headquartered in Kirkland, Quebec, Valeo Pharma has the full capability and complete infrastructure to register and properly manage its growing product portfolio through all stages of commercialization. For more information, please visit www.valeopharma.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

