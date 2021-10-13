Rapiscan® Joins with SwabTek™ to Enhance Security Screening

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SwabTek™ is announcing that it has entered into a distribution agreement with Rapiscan Systems (Rapiscan) under which Rapiscan will offer SwabTek's field test kits as a complement to Rapiscan's broad portfolio of security inspection systems.

SwabTek's Liquid Threat Detect Explosives Test Kit

SwabTek provides single-use, dry reagent detection tests for narcotics and explosives, for use by front-line security personnel. The simple, versatile, and portable nature of SwabTek's Test Kits make them a great complement as a secondary check for Rapiscan's security inspection systems, and to help expand the enforcement capabilities of Rapiscan's clients.

Rapiscan Systems, a division of OSI Systems, Inc., is a leading global provider of security inspection solutions, with more than 100,000 products installed in over 170 countries. Rapiscan has an extensive portfolio of Baggage and Parcel Inspection, Cargo and Vehicle Inspection, Hold Baggage Screening, People Screening, Trace Detection, Radiation Detection, Tray Return System and enhanced security solutions, which are supported by a global service network. The company's products, solutions and services operate in demanding security environments, including at airports, border crossings, railway stations, seaports, government and military installations and high-risk facilities.

"We are very excited that Rapiscan is adding SwabTek's industry leading field test kits to its well-regarded portfolio," said Bobby Betros, Chief Executive Officer of SwabTek.

"This distribution agreement will allow Rapiscan to expand its product offerings to continue serving its customers, introducing SwabTek's test kits to an ever-expanding worldwide customer base" said Terry Patterson, Vice President Global Services at Rapiscan Detection.

SwabTek's full line of narcotics and explosives test kits, including those for Cannabis, Amphetamines, Cocaine, Heroin, Fentanyl, THC, Nicotine, Liquid and Dry Explosives are currently available to federal agencies and law enforcement professionals across the country. Find out more about SwabTek at swabtek.com and follow the brand on LinkedIn, @swab_tek on Twitter, @swabtek on Instagram, and on Facebook for more updates.

About SwabTek

SwabTek is a US-based manufacturer that produces the world's only dry reagent detection tests for narcotics and explosives, serving law enforcement, educators, and security professionals around the world.

