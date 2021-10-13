John Shufeldt, M.D., Joins Tesis Labs Board of Directors

PHOENIX, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tesis Labs, a leader in targeted genetic sequencing, announced today the addition of John Shufeldt, M.D., to its company board of directors.

He currently leads Tribal EM a large medical staffing and management company devoted to caring for Indigenous People and continues to practice emergency medicine and health law. Working as a business leader and consultant, Dr. Shufeldt helps clients like hospital groups and healthcare companies with leadership coaching and business strategy. As an experienced and published author, he has written 10 books and 2 textbooks covering a variety of topics, including personal growth, entrepreneurism, stoicism, urgent care medicine and management, and leadership.

Dr. Shufeldt is the lead Manager of Xcellerant 1 TLC, a Phoenix based investment group that recently funded to Tesis Labs $20 million of growth equity financing at a post money valuation of $520 million.

"I am excited to be able to participate in the future growth of this pioneering company. My vision to empower healthcare companies aligns perfectly with the innovative and enhanced patient care approach Tesis is taking, utilizing targeted genetic sequencing", said Dr. Shufeldt.

In total, he has co-founded 15 companies, including Pinnacle Emergency Medicine in the early 1990s, NextCare Urgent Care in 1993, MeMD in 2010, which he sold to Walmart earlier this year. He also won the Phoenix Business Journal Health Care Heroes Innovator Award in 2020.

"We are thrilled and honored to have John accept our invitation to join our board," said Ron King, chief executive officer of Tesis Labs. "He has a proven record as both a physician, business leader and healthcare consultant. We look forward to his leadership, expertise, and the opportunities for growth under his board tenure. His industry knowledge and experience make him a perfect fit for Tesis as our growth accelerates."

Dr. Shufeldt earned his Bachelor of Arts from Drake University and his medical degree from the University of Health Sciences and the Chicago Medical School. He then completed his emergency medicine residency at Christ Hospital and Medical Center in Oak Lawn, Ill, where he spent his final year as Chief Resident. In 1993, when he noticed the ER was overcrowded with minor illnesses and injuries, he launched his first urgent care practice. The business continued to expand from one to 58 locations during his tenure.

Tesis Labs uses a genetically integrated medical platform for targeted genetic sequencing and comprehensive genetic data collection to support many medical specialties. The company collaborates with hospitals, health systems, value-based care organizations, medical device companies, research organizations and others to offer next-generation genetic sequencing designed to improve patient care and quality outcomes.

For more information on Tesis Labs, visit www.tesislabs.com.

About Tesis Labs

Tesis Labs' genetically integrated medical platform has revolutionized targeted genetic sequencing. Our mission is to change medicine by providing physicians, hospitals, and researchers with the tools to help patients treat and overcome major chronic conditions such as heart disease, lung disease, and cancer through advanced genetic testing. Tesis offers healthcare providers and physicians access to our unique genetic testing and precision medicine, enabling them to create personalized care plans for treating chronic diseases – individually and across generations. We also enable medical device companies and pharmaceuticals to bring new products to market and create a robust repository of genetic data and research. Visit tesislabs.com to learn more.

About John Shufeldt, M.D./Xcellerant

Xcellerant TLC 1, LLC is an investment vehicle managed by John Shufeldt, M.D. Dr. Shufeldt is an emergency physician by avocation, as well as an MBA and lawyer. He has published 10 books and two textbooks, is a licensed pilot and multidisciplinary entrepreneur who has founded and operated several multi-million-dollar businesses. At present, John leads a large emergency medicine staffing and management company, Tribal Health , and continues to practice emergency medicine and health law. In 1993 Dr. Shufeldt started NextCare, which he built and staffed, and grew to over 60 urgent and primary care centers. In 2010 Dr. Shufeldt started a national virtual healthcare platform, MeMD, which grew to service patients in 50 states with more than 400 practitioners and more than 5 million subscribers. MeMD was sold to Walmart in 2021. For more information on Dr. Shufeldt, visit johnshufeldtmd.com

