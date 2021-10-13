El-Ad National Properties Launches Sales of Second Phase of ALINA Residences Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- El-Ad National Properties, an Elad Group company, announces its plans to launch sales at the end of the month for phase two of ALINA Residences Boca Raton , a world-class residential destination in the heart of Boca Raton. ALINA Residences phase one (ALINA 200) was completed in March 2021 as a nine-story, 121-residence building. The final phase includes two nine-story residential buildings (ALINA 210 and ALINA 220), which will complete the entire project. Designed by architects Garcia Stromberg/GS4 Studios and brought to life by Moss Construction, El-Ad National Properties is breaking ground on the 182 new residences early 2022 with the exclusive sales and marketing led by Douglas Elliman Development Marketing. The luxury development is expected to be completed by Q3 2024.

"With ALINA 200 now over 80 percent sold, our team is excited to move forward with the expansion of the ALINA community to meet the needs of the growing population relocating to the Boca Raton area," said Noam Ziv, Executive Director of Development at El-Ad National Properties. "Phase two is an evolution of the ALINA lifestyle which offers the highest level of indoor and outdoor resort-style amenities, à la carte luxury living and well-staffed services. This lifestyle has resonated positively with our residents and will continue to make Boca Raton a desirable upscale community for those looking to embrace South Florida living."

In phase two, El-Ad National Properties will continue to uphold its standard of designer-inspired residences ideal for indoor/outdoor living with light-filled bedrooms, spacious living areas, spa-inspired bathrooms, oversized walk-in closets, floor-to-ceiling windows and expansive terraces. Because El-Ad National Properties continues to experience an increase in buyers seeking flexible spaces to accommodate home offices, gyms, etc., the new floor designs include more options with convertible dens to provide the ultimate live, work and play lifestyle. The two new residential buildings will include over 80 unique floor plans with varying sizes, layouts, views, and features.

"For many reasons, Florida continues to be uniquely attractive for domestic relocation including the tax benefits, evolution of its cultural, culinary, medical, educational and social elements as well as the traditional draw of its lifestyle, climate and world class beaches. We have seen an influx of buyers from all over the country looking to relocate to the desirable Palm Beach Country region," said Jay Phillip Parker, Douglas Elliman's CEO of the Florida region and President of Douglas Elliman Development Marketing, Florida. "There is a steady flow of buyers looking to purchase a home at ALINA Residences that are attracted to the luxurious indoor and outdoor lifestyle that El-Ad National Properties has created, all situated in the charming Boca Raton downtown area."

"We originally conceptualized ALINA Residences as one concept, one community and one design. While we have taken some lessons from phase one (ALINA 200) to apply to this next stage, this final step is the culmination of all our work. Our team worked diligently to offer residents an opportunity to select from a variety of residences all with stunning kitchens, spa-like bathrooms, and an expansive backyard in the heart of Boca Raton. It is the ultimate park-side, city-living lifestyle," said Peter Stromberg of GS4 Studios.

ALINA 210 – "Where Privacy is Prized Above All":

Privacy and exclusivity are at the forefront of ALINA 210, as the boutique building will be the centerpiece of ALINA with nine stories and 30 exquisite corner residences. A maximum of four residences per floor, private elevators deliver ALINA 210 residents directly to their new homes. All homes feature expansive terraces with summer kitchens, upgraded appliances and more unique features and finishes than phase one (ALINA 200). Featuring two-to-four-bedroom with den floor plans, the residences range in sizes from about 3,300 to 5,400 square feet with pricing starting at $3.5 million. In addition to access to the shared amenities offered on campus, residents of ALINA 210 will have their own exclusive amenities, such as a bungalow-style in ground private pool, aroma steam rooms, experience showers and more. Select residences will include private plunge pools and stunning ocean views.

ALINA 220 – "Embracing an Active Lifestyle":

ALINA 220 will be the most similar building to phase one (ALINA 200) with a great emphasis on European designed kitchens with hidden butler pantries and high-performance appliances, rain showered bathrooms with soaking tubs, and an elegant organic craftsmanship throughout. The residential building will include a wide array of one-to-four-bedroom with den floor plans, ranging in sizes from 1,400 to 5,400 square feet and pricing from just below $1 million to over $8 million. Residents of ALINA 220 will continue to come home to a feeling of spaciousness and serenity, sharing access to the amenities at ALINA 200, which includes the water oasis, rooftop spa, meditation garden and more. Further elevating the resort-style living, ALINA 220 will bring new amenity options to all residents as it will focus on active living with a Jr Olympic-sized lap pool and an outdoor entertainment deck with bocce court, putting green, dining and barbecue areas.

The ALINA Lifestyle – "40 Percent Dedicated to Outdoor Amenity Space"

All residents living at ALINA Residence will enjoy spectacular amenities, as they can explore a myriad of shared spaces and amenities across the expansive campus, such as two dog parks, multiple rooftop swimming pools with private cabanas, fire pits, dedicated yoga areas, highly appointed club rooms, state-of-the-art fitness centers, as well as his and hers spa facilities with dry saunas, steam rooms, treatment rooms and relaxation rooms. With wellness and outdoor living as key themes at ALINA Residences, El-Ad National Properties is adding an extra two acres of private outdoor amenity space in the second phase, which makes up 40 percent of the nine-acre property. The development also provides security and privacy with smart building technology, valet parking and on-site concierge services.

Located moments away from The Boca Raton Resort and Club golf course, Mizner Park and Boca Raton Museum of Art, ALINA offers a quiet enclave where residents can enjoy the best of South Florida without ever having to leave home. The development's park-style pedestrian streetscape provides connectivity to downtown Boca Raton's restaurants, art galleries, salons, and boutiques, as well as a few minutes away from the neighborhood's iconic beaches and pristine parks.

Art – "The Heart of ALINA":

Art and design will continue to be at the heart of ALINA Residences. Plant the Future, an award-winning botanical design firm, art gallery and plant boutique based in Miami, created two preserved moss wall installations unique to ALINA in phase one (ALINA 200). The plant boutique will return to ALINA to build on their distinct designs inspired by the Florida Everglades. ALINA Residences will continue the relationship with the Boca Raton Museum of Art, adding two more outdoor sculptures to further enhance the ALINA streetscape for all locals and residents to enjoy art in a public space.

Phase one (ALINA 200) is currently located at 200 SE Mizner Blvd, Boca Raton, Florida 33432. Phase two will be situated on 210 and 220 SE Mizner Blvd. For more information, please visit www.alinabocaraton.com.

