The CDE Approved IND Application to Investigate Combination of Asieris' APL-1202 and BeiGene's Tislelizumab as Neoadjuvant Therapy for MIBC Patients

SHANGHAI, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Asieris Pharmaceuticals (Asieris) today announced that the Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE) NMPA has approved the Investigational New Drug (IND) application of oral APL-1202 in combination with BeiGene's tislelizumab as neoadjuvant therapy in patients with muscle invasive bladder cancer (MIBC). This IND was already cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in June.

This is an open-label, multi-center Phase I/II clinical study with the following objectives: to evaluate the safety in MIBC patients; to determine the recommended Phase 2 dose (RP2D), and to assess efficacy as neoadjuvant therapy for MIBC.

APL-1202 is an orally available reversible MetAP2 Inhibitor with anti-angiogenic, anti-tumor activities and can also modulate tumor immune microenvironment. It is currently in Phase III/pivotal clinical trials in China, either as single agent as first-line treatment for patients with intermediate-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC), or in combination with a chemotherapy as second-line treatment in patients with intermediate and high-risk chemo-refractory NMIBC. Tislelizumab is a humanized IgG4 anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody specifically designed to minimize binding to FcγR on macrophages. The China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) has approved tislelizumab in five indications, including full approval for first-line treatment of patients with advanced squamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) in combination with chemotherapy and for first-line treatment of patients with advanced non-squamous NSCLC in combination with chemotherapy. NMPA also granted conditional approval for the treatment of patients with classical Hodgkin's lymphoma (cHL) who received at least two prior therapies, for the treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma (UC) with PD-L1 high expression whose disease progressed during or following platinum-containing chemotherapy or within 12 months of neoadjuvant or adjuvant treatment with platinum-containing chemotherapy, and for the treatment of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) who have received at least one systemic therapy. Full approval for these indications is contingent upon results from ongoing randomized, controlled confirmatory clinical trials.

According to the 2020 Chinese Society of Clinical Oncology (CSCO) Guidelines for Diagnosis and Treatment of Urothelial Carcinoma, the Level I recommendation for MIBC is that patients who tolerate cisplatin undergo radical cystectomy (RC) after neoadjuvant chemotherapy. The commonly used chemotherapy regimen is gemcitabine plus cisplatin (GC). However, cisplatin can cause serious side effects such as renal dysfunction, peripheral neuropathy, and bone marrow suppression, and some patients are intolerant. For these patients no preoperative/neoadjuvant therapy is available that can bring survival benefits.

"We are pleased with the IND approval by the CDE, following the earlier clearance in the US. We are looking forward to testing its efficacy and safety in clinical trials." said Dr. Xue Yong, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer at Asieris. "Asieris will continue to devote itself to exploring and developing safer and more effective therapeutic so as to meet the unfulfilled clinical needs and provide more treatment options for patients."

