Ally Financial reports third quarter 2021 financial results Enters into a definitive agreement to acquire Fair Square Financial

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) today reported its third quarter 2021 financial results. In addition, the company announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Fair Square Financial for $750 million in cash. View full press release in PDF.

The news release, presentation and financial supplement also can be accessed in the following ways:

Ally Financial Press Room at https://media.ally.com

Ally Financial Investor Relations website at https://ally.com/about/investor/

Ally will host a conference call at 9 a.m. ET to review the company's performance and discuss the acquisition announcement. The call will include a review of the results, followed by a question and answer session.

Conference Call Information: Conference call participation is available via webcast or dial-in. The webcast will be live on Ally's Investor Relations website in the Events & Presentations section (https://www.ally.com/about/investor/events-presentations/index.html). In order to join the conference via dial-in, please pre-register via the following link at least 15 minutes before the call begins: https://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/7052739. Upon registration, you will be provided with the conference dial-in number as well as the direct event passcode and a unique registrant ID.

Archive: A replay of the webcast will be available on the Ally Investor Relations website. A taped telephonic replay of this call will be made available from noon ET on October 21, 2021, until October 28, 2021. Please dial 855-859-2056 (or +1-404-537-3406 for international access) and enter the conference ID code 7052739 to access the taped replay.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) is a digital financial services company committed to its promise to "Do It Right" for its consumer, commercial and corporate customers. Ally is composed of an industry-leading independent auto finance and insurance operation, an award-winning digital direct bank (Ally Bank, Member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender, which offers mortgage lending, point-of-sale personal lending, and a variety of deposit and other banking products), a corporate finance business for equity sponsors and middle-market companies, and securities brokerage and investment advisory services. A relentless ally for all things money, Ally helps people save well and earn well, so they can spend for what matters. For more information, please visit www.ally.com and follow @allyfinancial.

For more information and disclosures about Ally, visit https://www.ally.com/#disclosures.

For further images and news on Ally, please visit https://media.ally.com.

Contacts:

Daniel Eller

Ally Investor Relations

704-444-5216

daniel.eller@ally.com

Jillian Palash

Ally Communications (Media)

704-644-6201

Jillian.palash@ally.com

View original content:

SOURCE Ally Financial