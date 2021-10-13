7-Eleven, Paqui and Liquid Death are Bringing the Heat with the ONE SLICE CHALLENGE™ This October Combine a 7-Eleven Pizza Slice, Proprietary 11-Pepper Sauce, Paqui® Haunted Ghost Pepper® Chips and Liquid Death for $3*

IRVING, Texas, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Calling all fans of pizza, spicy food challenges and social media: it's time to head to participating 7-Eleven® stores to try the ONE SLICE CHALLENGE™ while supplies last. **

Those brave enough to participate will choose to eat one slice of any 7-Eleven pizza, top it with 7-Eleven's proprietary 11-Pepper Sauce, a 2 oz bag of Paqui Haunted Ghost Pepper chips and wash it down with a can of Liquid Death Mountain Water.

But that's not all. To make it extra ~spicy~ 7-Eleven is asking fans to post their reactions to the challenge (aka eating, drinking and sweating) on social media in true "pics or it didn't happen" fashion. Simply head to Instagram, TikTok, or Twitter to share a photo or video (or both!) that shows you in action taking the #OneSliceChallenge. The reward for finishing what could be the hottest slice of pizza on planet earth? The ultimate bragging rights… and the chance to be featured on 7-Eleven social channels.

"We want to celebrate the risk takers and those who are always up for a challenge by giving them a fun way to make 7-Eleven part of their daily lives," says Amber Langston, 7-Eleven Product Director of Pizza. "And what better way to try our new 7-Meat Pizza and 11-Pepper sauce than to combine them and add a satisfying crunchy chip to the top?!"

Ready to join in on the fiery fun? Get your hands on everything you need to try the One Slice Challenge at participating 7-Eleven stores during the month of October for just $3 with 7Rewards®—the popular loyalty program found in the 7-Eleven app where customers can earn and redeem points. And in true 7-Eleven fashion, you can customize your challenge with a choice of:

Any slice of 7-Eleven pizza —we're talking your choice of cheese, pepperoni, or the new 7-Meat Pizza, which is piled high with pepperoni, Canadian bacon, sausage, beef, bacon, diced ham, and Italian sausage.

A packet of our freakishly hot, try at your own risk, 11-Pepper Sauce made from 11 varieties of peppers, including ghost pepper, habanero, chili powder, black pepper, white pepper, chipotle, jalapeño, ancho, pasilla, guajillo, and red pepper.

A 2 oz bag of Paqui Haunted Ghost Pepper chips

Liquid Death Mountain Water—still or sparkling. You'll thank us later. Any can of—still or sparkling. You'll thank us later.

Because risk takers should be rewarded, those looking to enjoy even more treats this spooky season are encouraged to join 7Rewards for access to offers, exclusive discounts, and interactive features. With 50 million members and counting, 7Rewards is the popular proprietary loyalty program is found in the 7-Eleven app, which can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play, or by visiting 7Rewards.com.

To follow along with 7-Eleven and the #OneSliceChallenge follow 7-Eleven on Twitter, Instagram and Tik Tok.

*One Slice Challenge Bundle is available in-store only, not via 7NOW®delivery. Only available from 10/1-10/31. Plus tax where applicable. Attempt challenge at your own risk.

**The ONE SLICE CHALLENGE trademark is owned by Amplify Snack Brands, Inc. and used under license.

About 7-Eleven, Inc.

Are you still reading this? Awesome. Most people stop when they get to the small print. But not you! You get to read the cool stuff. 7–Eleven, Inc. is the premier name and largest chain in the convenience-retailing industry. They don't like to brag, but they invented convenience stores. For real. Google it. Based in Irving, Texas, 7–Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 77,000 stores in 19 countries and regions, including nearly 16,000 in North America. 7–Eleven, Inc. operates Speedway®, Stripes®, Laredo Taco Company® and Raise the Roost® Chicken and Biscuits locations. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7–Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. Mmmmm, tacos. 7–Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand products under the 7-Select™ brand including healthy options, decadent treats and everyday favorites at an outstanding value. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® loyalty program with more than 50 million members, place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app available throughout the US, or rely on 7–Eleven for bill payment service, self-service lockers and other convenient services. Find out more online at www.7-Eleven.com, via the 7Rewards customer loyalty platform on the 7–Eleven mobile app, or on social media at Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Also, they trademarked the word "Brainfreeze." No lie. Thanks for sticking with this. You're unstoppable.

About Paqui

In a world filled with "flamin' hot" options packed with artificial ingredients, Paqui® dares to be different. We believe that real heat comes from real peppers and shouldn't be grown in a lab. From the tangy tomatillos in our Zesty Salsa Verde chips to the freakin' hot bhut jolokia peppers, better known as ghost peppers, in our Haunted Ghost Pepper ® chips, we've got spice for everyone. Paqui is a member of Amplify Snack Brands, Inc. Our company is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For additional information, visit paqui.com or amplifysnackbrands.com.

About Liquid Death

Liquid Death makes water 50 times more fun. As one of the fastest growing non-alc beverage brands of all time, Liquid Death is the first bold, hilarious beverage focused on health and sustainability. We take the healthiest thing you can drink (water) and package it into infinitely recyclable tallboy cans that can actually compete with the fun marketing of unhealthy brands across energy drinks, beer, and junk food. Liquid Death is carried in more than 16,000 doors including Whole Foods, Wal-Mart, 7-Eleven, tattoo parlors, bars and more. We donate 10% of the profits from every can sold to nonprofits who are helping to kill plastic pollution and bring clean drinking water to those in need. For more information, please visit liquiddeath.com and follow the brand on Instagram for updates.

