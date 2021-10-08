USA TODAY Readers Name Wyndham Rewards Best Hotel Loyalty Program for Fourth Consecutive Year

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fourth consecutive year, Wyndham Rewards®, the world's most generous rewards program spanning more than 50,000 hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals worldwide, has been named the best hotel loyalty program in this year's USA TODAY 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. Complementing the win, the newly refreshed Wyndham Rewards Earner® Card was named the best travel and hotel co-branded credit card.

The rankings mark yet another top ranking for Wyndham Rewards this year. In August, the program was named the number one hotel rewards program by U.S. News & World Report while in May, WalletHub named the program its Best Hotel Rewards Program for a sixth consecutive year. Nominees in the USA TODAY 10Best Readers' Choice Awards are compiled by a panel of industry experts, and winners are chosen based on daily voting from USA TODAY readers over a four-week period.

"We created Wyndham Rewards to celebrate and champion the everyday traveler," said Lisa Checchio, chief marketing officer, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. "To have both Wyndham Rewards and our Wyndham Rewards Earner Card be voted number one by readers of USA TODAY is yet another vote of confidence that no other program offers travelers more value, more flexibility or more places to redeem their rewards. Thank you to our 89 million enrolled members, our hotels owners and our strategic partners for making this possible."

Wyndham Rewards is the only hotel loyalty program to offer members a guaranteed 1,000 points with every qualified stay. Free nights start at just 7,500 points per night, while discounted nights start at 1,500 points plus some cash. The program's Member Levels (status), which are among the most attainable in travel, allow members to unlock great benefits like a preferred room, late checkout and accelerated earning and more.

Last year, Wyndham Rewards unveiled an updated credit card suite featuring the Wyndham Rewards Earner Card, the Wyndham Rewards Earner Plus Card and the Wyndham Rewards Earner Business Card, the first Wyndham credit card created specifically for small businesses. All three cards amplify rewards earned on the road, as well as everyday purchases, with up to 8x earn on gas purchases and Wyndham hotel stays; up to 5x earn on marketing, advertising and utility purchases (Wyndham Rewards Earner Business Card only); and up to 4x earn on restaurant and grocery purchases. Interested members can learn more at www.wyndhamrewardscreditcard.com.

Forbes Advisor named the Wyndham Rewards Earner Business Card to two of its "Best of 2021" lists, declaring the card "Best for Road Warriors." Meanwhile, the Wyndham Rewards Earner Card was named "Best for Road Trips" on the publication's list of "Best Hotel Rewards Credit Cards."

Wyndham and its hotels continue to offer flexible booking policies, enhanced health and safety protocols through Count on Us®, and mobile check-in and checkout through Wyndham's award-winning mobile app. In addition, Wyndham Rewards members continue to enjoy an extension of current member benefits and paused points expiration through the end of this year.

To learn more about Wyndham Rewards, or to join for free, visit www.wyndhamrewards.com. For more information about the USA TODAY 10Best Readers' Choice Awards, visit www.10best.com.

About Wyndham Rewards

Named the number one hotel rewards program by U.S. News & World Report and readers of USA TODAY, Wyndham Rewards® is the world's most generous rewards program with more than 50,000 hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals worldwide. Designed for the everyday traveler, members earn a guaranteed 1,000 points with every qualified stay and may redeem points for a range of rewards, including free nights at approximately 9,000 hotels or tens of thousands of vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally through affiliation with Wyndham Destinations and others. Wyndham Rewards has 89 million enrolled members around the globe. Join for free today at www.wyndhamrewards.com. You've earned this.®

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is the world's largest hotel franchising company by the number of properties, with approximately 9,000 hotels across nearly 95 countries on six continents. Through its network of approximately 798,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 22 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel®, La Quinta®, Baymont®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, Hawthorn Suites®, Trademark Collection® and Wyndham®. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is also a leading provider of hotel management services. The Company's award-winning Wyndham Rewards loyalty program offers 89 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally. For more information, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com.

