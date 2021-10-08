IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the previous announcement of Kia America's participation in the 2021 Rebelle Rally, the company has unveiled the modified, trail-ready Sorento Plug-in Hybrids (PHEVs) that will compete in the race. Inspired by the rugged and adventurous Zion and Yosemite Sorento X-Line concepts revealed last year, the rally-ready Sorento PHEVs have been outfitted to take on the elements of the punishing 1,500-mile navigational desert challenge.

Sorento Plug-in Hybrids primed and prepped for Rebelle Rally

Customized by women-owned LGE-CTS Motorsports in Southern California, the Sorento PHEVs are wrapped with color schemes similar to the exclusive "Desert Sand" and "Pine Green" paint finishes on the Zion and Yosemite concepts. Each vehicle has been modified with underbody armor to protect the undercarriage, plus a front bumper guard and skid plate. Tow points have been affixed to the front and rear bumpers, while a 1-inch spacer lift provides a slight increase in ground clearance. Both rally vehicles sit atop 17-inch KMC matte black wheels and Hankook Dynapro AT2 all-terrain tires.

Up top, the rally vehicles have been equipped with a roof rack for the teams' recovery gear, including tread boards and shovels. For additional recovery gear, like tools and safety equipment, the Sorento PHEV's rear seats have been taken out to make room for an interior cargo mounting system. This smartly built system helps prevent gear from sliding around and bouncing inside the cabin, along with providing easy and quick access for important items the teams need to use in a pinch while out on the course.

With Hankook as the tire sponsor, the Sorento rally vehicles sport Hankook decals along with the Girls Inc. logo on the rear passenger windows.

"The Rebelle Rally is an inspiration to women everywhere," said Russell Wager, vice president of marketing, Kia America. "With our new slogan, 'Movement That Inspires,' and our long-standing relationship with Girls Inc. of Orange County, it only made sense for us to represent the non-profit at the women-only rally so that the young girls could cheer on our incredible teams taking on the arduous challenge in the Sorento PHEV."

As part of its Rebelle Rally efforts, Kia is donating $10,000 to Girls Inc. of Orange County and selected the organization as the non-profit of choice for the rally's Team Spirit award. Should one of the Kia teams win the award, Girls Inc. will receive an additional $5,000 from Rebelle Rally.

"Inspiring all girls to be strong, smart, and bold is not just the Girls Inc. of Orange County mission, it's a passion that Kia America has continued to champion through the years, especially with its participation in the Rebelle Rally," said Lucy Santana, CEO, Girls Inc. of Orange County. "We could not be more thrilled to have our girls engaged, learning how to put away electronic devices and read maps, use compasses, and watch bold women take on the rally in Kia's Sorento Plug-In Hybrid, which will be the cars of our girls' future."

The Rebelle Rally takes place on Oct. 7-16 and you can follow Kia's teams on RebelleRally.com.

Kia America – about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a complete range of vehicles sold through a network of more than 750 dealers in the U.S., including cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America.*

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

*The Telluride, Sorento and K5 are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

(PRNewsfoto/Kia Motors America)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Kia America