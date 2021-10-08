Michelle Williams To Headline The 2nd Annual BROWN GIRL Jane #BrownGirlSwap Black Beauty & Wellness Summit"

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BROWN GIRL Jane proudly announces today, the second annual #BrownGirlSwap Black Beauty and Wellness Summit which will take place October 13-16, 2021. Following last year's massive inaugural success, the Black Beauty and Wellness Summit will return with a dynamic list of celebrity headliners, panelists and moderators, bringing together Black and Brown women to talk about beauty, wellness, and entrepreneurship, providing access to global thought leaders and putting knowledge, wisdom, and confidence into the hands of attendees.

(PRNewsfoto/BROWN GIRL Jane)

The 4-day virtual-hybrid Summit will feature Grammy Award Winning Artist, Author, and Mental Health Advocate, Michelle Williams, as the celebrity headliner, alongside empowered Black female panelists and moderators such as Mikki Taylor, Selita Ebanks, Melanie Fiona, Kimberly Blackwell, Mila Jam, The Cast of BET's Twenties, Dr. Cindy M. Duke, Simone I. Smith and editors Julee Wilson, Asia Mila Ware among many others.

"I feel so empowered through my wellness journey and healing," says Michelle Williams, Grammy Award Winning Artist, and Mental Health Advocate. "I'm honored to share my story and encourage other Black and Brown women on their wellness journey. Brown Girl Jane's Black Beauty and Wellness Summit is a necessary community and event that supports and celebrates all of who we are--as entrepreneurs, creatives, founders, and enthusiasts."

The Summit will also announce this year's $150,000 #BrownGirlSwap BROWN GIRL Jane and SheaMoisture Grant Competition winners and feature a wide range of session topics surrounding investments, maternal health & wellness, plant-based beauty and the truth about building generational wealth and more. Partners of this year's summit include returning sponsors SheaMoisture and BET along with Ulta Beauty, McDonald's Black & Positively Golden, Curaleaf, GNC, AT&T Humanity of Connection, Cantu Skin Therapy, Maybelline and Spelman College.

"We are so proud to announce the return of the Black Beauty and Wellness Summit and continue our goal to help advance more women of color as the next future leaders in the beauty and wellness space," says Malaika Jones, CEO of BROWN GIRL Jane. Tai Beauchamp, Co-Founder and Chief Brand Officer of BROWN GIRL Jane adds, "We're on a mission to make wellness reflective, inclusive, and beautiful and are excited for attendees to experience the wealth of knowledge our amazing line up of headliners, panelists and moderators will offer at the Summit."

To hear more from Michelle Williams and all the phenomenal panelists at BROWN GIRL Jane's #BrownGirlSwap Black Beauty & Wellness Summit, register here.

ABOUT BROWN GIRL Jane

BROWN GIRL Jane is a luxury, plant-based wellness collection centering the needs of dynamic women of color. Owned and founded by sisters and business leaders, Malaika and Nia Jones, along with media and beauty industry veteran Tai Beauchamp, BROWN GIRL Jane creates innovative products tailored and designed to relieve stress, enhance beauty, and elevate mood. Named Refinery29's Beauty Innovator of the Year and WWD's Top Wellness Player, BROWN GIRL Jane is the first collection of its kind, rooted in community and anchored in inclusivity, quality, and transparency.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BROWN GIRL Jane