Loadsmart Announces New 35,000-square-foot Headquarters in Chicago New state-of-the-art office and expanded executive leadership team will support the next phase of growth

CHICAGO, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Loadsmart , a leading freight technology company, today announced the opening of its new headquarters in Chicago and two new strategic hires to bolster its executive leadership team and drive the company's next phase of growth. Robb Porter has joined Loadsmart as EVP of Managed Transportation, and Narendar Shankar has been named VP of Global Partnerships and Alliances.

Loadsmart logo

Loadsmart has used expertise in the logistical industry to fundamentally change how freight is priced, booked and shipped. The company's goal is to ensure no trailer goes empty and no mile goes wasted, providing support and pricing to both the shipper and carrier ends of the industry.

Driven largely by widespread freight technology adoption, Loadsmart experienced a 232% year-over-year increase in revenue in the second quarter. To keep up with customer demand, Loadsmart is doubling down on new office space while also strengthening its senior leadership team.

New Chicago Headquarters

Situated at Brookfield Properties' 175 W. Jackson Blvd. in Chicago's desirable West Loop, the new 35,000-square-foot collaborative and communal space is equipped with socially distanced workstations, modern amenities necessary to compete for top talent, and additional room to accommodate future needs.

"As a major innovation hub in the U.S. and home to a robust ecosystem of incubators, accelerators, and industry groups, Chicago is a thriving center of freight logistics," said Felipe Capella, co-founder and co-CEO of Loadsmart. "Loadsmart has had a presence in Chicago for many years and we are extremely proud to take advantage of its advanced infrastructure to expand our footprint here."

Loadsmart's move to a new headquarters comes as the company has been continually evaluating its office reopening strategies to prioritize employees' health and safety. Since the beginning of this year, Loadsmart has been experimenting with bringing team members back to the office on a hybrid schedule. Employees are encouraged to work in the office three days a week and for the other two days they may work wherever they choose.

"We believe embracing a hybrid model of working from the office and working remotely is the reality of today's business environment," said Bradford Wilkins, chief people officer of Loadsmart. "As we make that transition, we wanted to provide our employees with a space where they feel at home while ensuring our customers receive the best-in class technology expertise and exceptional services. The new office space provides that atmosphere."

Loadsmart Adds Executive Leadership

Loadsmart has recently added Robb Porter, EVP of managed transportation and Narendar Shankar, VP of global partnerships and alliances, to the executive leadership team.

Porter is a seasoned leader with 25+ years of diversified experience in commercial and operational roles spanning Ryder, Choice Logistics, Geodis, XPO and DB Schenker. At Loadsmart, he will leverage his expertise to spearhead the building of a world-class managed transportation service offering for Loadsmart's customers.

Shankar has a proven track record of driving phenomenal growth in billion-dollar businesses at large companies including VMware/Dell, NetApp and Cisco, and successful startups such as OnApp, Instart and Udacity. He will play an instrumental role in defining and executing Loadsmart's global partnership strategy - with a focus on driving the company's next phase of growth.

"Our new headquarters and strategic hires across the senior leadership team are a testament to our success in advancing the future of freight, improving our service quality, and adding value for our shipper and carrier customers by moving more with less," added Capella.

About Loadsmart

Transforming the future of freight, Loadsmart leverages artificial intelligence, machine learning and strategic partnerships to automate how freight is priced, booked and shipped. Pairing advanced technologies with deep-seated industry expertise, Loadsmart fuels growth, simplifies operational complexity and bolsters efficiency for carriers and shippers alike. For more information, please visit: https://loadsmart.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Loadsmart