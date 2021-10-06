CompTIA Launches Critical Cybersecurity Information Sharing and Analysis Organization in the U.K.

LONDON, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CompTIA, the nonprofit association for the global information technology (IT) industry, today expanded the CompTIA ISAO (Information Sharing and Analysis Organization) to the United Kingdom to serve as the focal point for dealing with cyber-threats to technology vendors, MSPs, solution providers, integrators, distributors, and business technology consultants.

CompTIA is the voice of the world's information technology industry. (PRNewsFoto/CompTIA)

"Raising the cybersecurity resilience of the global tech industry is important for everyone."

"We are in a time of unprecedented and malicious hacking activity, much of which is targeted specifically at technology product, service and solution companies," said MJ Shoer, senior vice president, executive director of the CompTIA ISAO. "CompTIA aims to improve the cybersecurity landscape in the U.K. by bringing together the know-how and power of the industry to deliver timely, relevant, actionable threat intelligence that companies can use to protect themselves and more importantly, to keep their customers safe and secure."

The CompTIA ISAO, which launched in the United States in 2020, currently has over 1,200 member companies and growing. Axcient, ConnectWise, Dark Cubed, Dell Technologies, and Sophos are Industry Partners of the CompTIA ISAO. The CompTIA ISAO is a member led initiative governed by three co-equal councils, the Executive Advisory Council, the MSP Champions Council and the SME (Subject Matter Expert) Champions Council representing all categories of CompTIA ISAO membership.

"In the current climate of cybercrime, one of the best ways to sharpen the industry's defences against today's cyberattacks, including ransomware, is through industry experts sharing threat intelligence. This move to launch the CompTIA ISAO in the UK will advance industry collaboration and innovation, and Sophos is proud to be a part of this effort," said James Wilson, product director, Sophos. "Having access to SophosLabs Intelix within the ISAO gives members easy and quick access to actionable, relevant threat intelligence from Sophos. Research from SophosLabs continually highlights how adversaries are constantly adapting their tactics, techniques and procedures (TTPs) to breach targets and carry out attacks and emphasises how essential it is for us to work together."

Additionally, innovative partnerships have been forged with the Information Technology-Information Sharing and Analysis Center (IT-ISAC) and TruSTAR to build out the threat intelligence feed and custom reporting that will serve as the backbone of the CompTIA ISAO. This ensures that members will receive critical, targeted, real-time information in a way that's easy to understand and act upon.

"Raising the cybersecurity resilience of the global tech industry is important for everyone," Shoer explained. "This is how, together, we will fight back against this existential threat and do the right thing for our industry and the global economy."

The CompTIA ISAO is dedicated to advancing the cybersecurity resiliency of the global technology industry. It is a resource where organizations in the business of technology can share real-time threat intelligence, analysis of potential impacts, coordinated countermeasure response efforts, cybersecurity best-practice adoption, and workforce education.

In addition to the latest cybersecurity intelligence data, all CompTIA ISAO members will receive full access to CompTIA corporate member benefits, including all the resources, communities and tools designed to help a technology business thrive.

For complete details on the CompTIA ISAO and the benefits of membership visit https://www.comptiaisao.org/.

About CompTIA

The Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA) is a leading voice and advocate for the $5 trillion global information technology ecosystem; and the estimated 75 million industry and tech professionals who design, implement, manage, and safeguard the technology that powers the world's economy. Through education, training, certifications, advocacy, philanthropy, and market research, CompTIA is the hub for advancing the tech industry and its workforce.

Visit https://www.comptia.org/.

Media contacts

Roger Hughlett

CompTIA

rhughlett@comptia.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CompTIA