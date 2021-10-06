Amitech Solutions Recognized as a UiPath 2021 Impact Partner of the Year Award Winner

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amitech Solutions, a leading healthcare data, analytics and automation consulting firm, is honored to announce that, earlier this week, it won UiPath's 2021 Impact Partner of the Year Award. Amitech has been awarded at UiPath's annual FORWARD IV event, the world's most immersive gathering of automation experts, held at Bellagio Hotel & Casino, Las Vegas.

The esteemed 2021 Partner of the Year Award is created to recognize business partners that make the largest impact with customers and UiPath sales teams, evaluated by their go-to-market creativity, dedication to working with customers, and the UiPath field teams, and business development activity. As a repeat partner award recipient, formerly as 2020 America's Innovation Partner of the Year, Amitech is thrilled to continue to embody an "automation first" mentality to create business value for both healthcare customers and UiPath. Amitech is a strong advocate of UiPath's intelligent automation platform to help healthcare customers across the US lower their clinical and administrative expenses.

"UiPath is a partner-first organization that continually invests in its partners to enable differentiation, growth, and profitability," said Eddie O'Brien, Global Channel Chief at UiPath. "Currently, we have more than 4,000 partners who are bringing automation initiatives to life for their customers, including some partners who are standing up dedicated automation practices. With the UiPath 2021 Partner of the Year Awards, we are proud to recognize the partners who have demonstrated the expertise and ability to execute in the market, enabling their own growth and delivering immense value to our customers."

"Amitech believes healthcare can and should be better, and through this, we aspire to lower the cost of healthcare for patients and members. It's with UiPath's visionary leadership team combined with our continuous focus on 'wowing' our customers that we can build a customer-centric model powered by a world-class intelligent automation platform," said Amitech CEO Amit Bhagat. "Our partnership with UiPath has fueled our growth, and we are honored to be named as America's Impact Partner of the Year."



For additional information about Amitech please contact Jessica Rosen at 866-870-8920 or via email at Jessica.Rosen@amitechsolutions.com. Additional information can also be found at www.amitechsolutions.com.

About Amitech

Amitech is an award-winning data, analytics and automation healthcare consulting firm. At Amitech, we believe healthcare can and should be better. With a single-minded focus on value, we combine people, process, culture and technology to drive real and lasting change. We partner with our customers to deliver data analytics and digital transformation strategies and solutions to make healthcare more proactive, higher quality and less expensive for everyone.

