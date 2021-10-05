It's the Final Week to Enter Park West Gallery's 'Made in Hawaii' Artist Contest

Artists Who Live in Hawaii Have the Incredible Chance to Win a Contract Offer from the World's Largest Art Dealer

HONOLULU, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- It's the final week for fine artists from Hawaii to submit their entries to Park West Gallery's new "Made in Hawaii" artist competition. The lucky winner will be offered a year-long contract with Park West Gallery, the world's largest art dealer. In addition, they will be granted the golden opportunity to showcase their original art at the Park West Fine Art Museum & Gallery on Waikiki Beach for a special three-month exhibition.

Eligible participants can enter the competition by submitting images of three original works of art—whether a drawing, painting, print, collage, sculpture, or illustration—to madeinhawaii@parkwestgallery.com.

Submissions for the contest close on Monday, October 11, at 11:59 pm HST. Legal residents of Hawaii who are at least 18 years old are invited to participate. Eligible participants can enter the competition by submitting images of three original works of art—whether a drawing, painting, print, collage, sculpture, or illustration—to madeinhawaii@parkwestgallery.com.

All interested parties are encouraged to review the complete contest rules, eligibility requirements, and regulations by visiting ParkWestHawaii.com.

"Here's a fantastic way for Hawaiian artists to put their outstanding work in front of a global audience without having to leave the Hawaiian Islands," said Albert Scaglione, Park West Gallery Founder and CEO. "Before year's end, we will proudly welcome the 'Made in Hawaii' winning artist into the Park West family and display their creations at Park West Hawaii alongside the works of art icons like Picasso, Rembrandt, and Renoir."

The entries will be judged by a panel of Park West Gallery representatives, and the top 10 semi-finalists will then be invited to display one of their original creations at Park West Hawaii for a week of in-person public voting.

That public vote will determine the Top 3 finalists. From there, a panel of judges, including representatives from Park West and local Hawaiian dignitaries, will make the final selection and declare the official "Made in Hawaii" winner in November. A reception to celebrate the winner and all of the finalists will follow.

"Park West is enthusiastic about supporting local artists wherever our galleries are located. Now that we've set down roots in Oahu, it's important to us to develop strong ties to the Hawaiian arts community, and we cannot wait to be introduced all the artistic talent that Hawaii has to offer," said Scaglione.

Park West Hawaii, located at the famous Waikiki Beach Walk, is open daily from 11 am to 9 pm. For more information, visit www.parkwestgallery.com/hawaii or call 808-859-4871.

About Park West Gallery

Park West Gallery is the world's largest art dealer, bringing the experience of collecting fine art to more than 3 million customers since 1969. Learn more about Park West Gallery and its over 50-year history at http://www.parkwestgallery.com.

