Centric Mining Systems Moves Into Contractor Space After Signing a Deal With SFTP Mining

SUDBURY, ON, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Most mining operations now use information management technologies to reliably collect and securely store critical operational data, improving process efficiency and accuracy.

But, what about contractors?

Many mine contractors don't see the value of a Mine Information Management System to optimize dispatching, material movement, and project KPIs. However, they can reap huge benefits from collecting accurate data about their processes.

SFTP Mining has partnered withCentric Mining Systems to provide efficient access to key project metrics not only for themselves but also for their mining clients – ensuring transparency and a focus on project goal achievement.

Centric Mining Systems has now been implemented at two SFTP projects, with plans of continued expansion. Further partnerships and integrations are planned, as existing Centric mining clients including, Perseus Mining, look to collaborate with their contractor to further access and share data.

"Working with Centric Mining Systems on this project is not only beneficial to SFTP given Centric's demonstrable track record of success across Africa, but also to the wider contract mining services sector as it continues to develop in Africa." Says Hendrik Kruger, Country Operations Manager at SFTP Mining.

Centric's data collection and management solutions eliminate inaccurate reporting and wasted time. Instead of hours of paperwork, unreliable spreadsheets, and uncertainty in data accuracy, Centric helps bring mining operations into the 21st century.

"SFTP knows that productive mines and projects depend on proven solutions that standardize workflows, ensure accountability and improve collaboration," said Chris Novak, CEO of Centric Mining Systems. "We are confident that Centric will unlock significant value for SFTP Mining by ensuring end-to-end visibility of the entire production process and the ability to adapt faster to changes and opportunities."

With a focus on health and safety, production metrics, and equipment utilization, staff at the project site can accurately track and report all production-related activities, anticipate risk, and foresee opportunities to enhance performance.

"In today's mining industry, access to information is essential to achieve operational excellence. The value of a digital mine lies in the wealth of data available across the value chain and the insight to make decisions that will affect the short-term and long-term future of your business." he added.

About Centric Mining Systems

Centric Mining Systems is a global software solution provider that specializes in data acquisition, systems integration, data warehousing, knowledge generation, and decision support solutions specific to the mining industry. Centric's powerful Mine Information Management Platform provides vital insight into mining value-chain, enhancing decision-making and improving ability to quickly respond to challenges.

Centric Mining Systems is part of the Datamine family and maintains a dedicated support team in Sudbury, Ontario, and Perth, Western Australia. Learn more at centricminingsystems.com.

