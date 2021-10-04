WildBrain Reminds Investors to Register for Tomorrow's Live Investor-Day Webcast

Management presentation now available for preview on the Company's website

HALIFAX, NS, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - WildBrain Ltd. ("WildBrain" or the "Company") (TSX: WILD), a global leader in kids' and family entertainment, reminds those who wish to watch the live webcast of its Investor Day to register at the following link: https://canvasmeetings.regfox.com/wildbrain-investor-day-2021.

WildBrain Logo (CNW Group/WildBrain Ltd.)

The webcast will be held tomorrow, October 5, 2021, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. ET. WildBrain's CEO Eric Ellenbogen, and other members of the executive team, will discuss the evolving global landscape and opportunity in kids' content and present a detailed look into WildBrain's 360° approach to monetizing its large portfolio of known brands and IP.

The presentation for the event is now available for preview, including additional information on the Company's financial objectives through Fiscal 2024, at the following link: https://investors.wildbrain.com/investor-events?cat=6.

A video recording of the Investor Day webcast will be archived on WildBrain's website following the event.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Relations: Nancy Chan-Palmateer - Director, Investor Relations, WildBrain nancy.chanpalmateer@wildbrain.com

+1 416-977-7358

Media: Shaun Smith - Director, Corporate & Trade Communications, WildBrain

shaun.smith@wildbrain.com

+1 416-977-7230

About WildBrain

At WildBrain we inspire imaginations to run wild, engaging kids and families everywhere with great content across all media. With approximately 13,000 half-hours of filmed entertainment in our library – one of the world's most extensive – we are home to such brands as Peanuts, Teletubbies, Strawberry Shortcake, Yo Gabba Gabba!, Caillou, Inspector Gadget, Johnny Test and Degrassi. At our 75,000-square-foot state-of-the-art animation studio in Vancouver, BC, we produce such fan-favourite series as The Snoopy Show, Snoopy in Space, Chip & Potato, Carmen Sandiego, Go, Dog. Go! and more. Our shows are enjoyed worldwide in more than 150 countries on over 500 streaming platforms and telecasters, and our AVOD business – WildBrain Spark – offers one of the largest networks of kids' channels on YouTube, garnering billions of views per month from over 245 million subscribers. Through our leading agency, WildBrain CPLG, we also license consumer products and location-based entertainment in every major territory for our own properties as well as for our clients and content partners. Our television group owns and operates four family entertainment channels that are among the most viewed in Canada. WildBrain is headquartered in Canada with offices worldwide and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: WILD). Visit us at WildBrain.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and the Investor Day presentation contains "forward-looking statements" under applicable securities laws with respect to the Company including, without limitation, statements regarding the growth strategy of WildBrain, WildBrain's production pipeline and projects in development, WildBrain's brand strategy (including its plans for developing and monetizing Peanuts, Strawberry Shortcake and other franchises), the activation of WildBrain's IP and the results and benefits therefrom, financial projections for WildBrain's business in China, WildBrain's direct ad sales business, the value of WildBrain's assets, leverage ratio and cash flow forecasts, use of capital for investments and other growth opportunities, the business strategies and operational activities of WildBrain, the markets and industries in which WildBrain operates, and the growth and future financial and operating performance of WildBrain. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on information currently available to the Company. Actual results or events may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

Forward-looking statements are based on factors and assumptions that management believes are reasonable at the time they are made, but a number of assumptions may prove to be incorrect, including, but not limited to, assumptions about (i) WildBrain's future operating results, (ii) the expected pace of expansion of WildBrain's operations, (iii) future general economic and market conditions, including debt and equity capital markets and the availability of financing on acceptable terms, (iv) the impact of increasing competition on WildBrain, (v) changes in the industries and changes in laws and regulations related to the industries in which WildBrain operates, (vi) consumer and consumer preferences, (vii) the ability of WildBrain to execute on acquisition and other growth strategies and opportunities and realize the expected benefits therefrom, (viii) the ability of WildBrain to execute on production, distribution and licensing arrangements, (ix) the availability of investment opportunities at acceptable valuations and the ability of WildBrain to execute on such investment opportunities, * the timing for commencement and completion of productions, (xi) the ability of WildBrain and its partners to execute on its brand plans and consumer products programs, (xii) changes in the markets and industries in which the WildBrain operates and the ability of WildBrain to adapt to such changes, (xiii) changes to YouTube and in advertising markets, and (xiv) the ability of WildBrain to commercialize consumer products related to its brands.

Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, the current outbreak of COVID-19 and the magnitude and length of economic disruption as a result of such outbreak, market factors, WildBrain's ability to close and execute on anticipated production, licensing and other contracts, the ability of WildBrain to realize the expected value of its assets, and other factors discussed in materials filed with applicable securities regulatory authorities from time to time including matters discussed under "Risk Factors" in WildBrain's most recent Annual Information Form and annual Management Discussion and Analysis as well as in WildBrain's press release dated September 14, 2021.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE WildBrain Ltd.