MediCardia Health's Software Is Now Available In The Epic App Orchard

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MediCardia Health Inc. today announced the addition of its solution in the Epic App Orchard Gallery. The MediCardia platform brings value to organizations by leveraging their existing Epic EHR to surface relevant information and insights clinicians and staff need to simplify care delivery, improve care and outcomes, and contain costs. "When we developed the MediCardia platform we already envisioned ourselves in the Epic App Orchard and today this is a reality," said Dr. Indrajit Choudhuri, MediCardia Health Inc, CEO/Founder. "Both Epic and MediCardia are synergist technologies that enable our customer organizations to deliver integrated care that drives value for all stakeholders."

By being in the App Orchard, MediCardia Health can have tighter integration with Epic to the benefit of all Epic customers. "Placement of MediCardia Health's applications within the App Orchard simplifies access to our virtual care and productivity tools, and physicians, hospitals and practices are better able to focus on patient care. This also supplements the applications' other standards-based integrations and demonstrates the company's continued commitment to incorporate innovative technology as it leverages new integration capabilities. Additionally, the MediCardia Health platform leverages the open FHIR and SSO standards to drive to a codeless platform initiative that enhances the rapid adoption for customers," said David Geddam, MediCardia Health Inc. technology founder.

About MediCardia Health

MediCardia Health is building the healthcare platform of tomorrow, to drive digital transformation in healthcare today, starting with heart disease. At MediCardia we aim to learn from and partner with practices, organizations, and networks dedicated to embracing the global digitalization of healthcare and leverage one of its greatest benefits – the adoption of virtual care – as a paradigm shift on the journey to value-based care. MediCardia Health's mission is to establish itself as a foundational pillar in the global digitalization of healthcare and the adoption of virtual care as a change in thinking on the road to 'Value'.

