Khiron's Announces Resignation of Chief Financial Officer Swapan Kakumanu of RTB LLP appointed as Interim CFO

TORONTO, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Khiron Life Sciences Corp. ("Khiron" or the "Company") (TSXV: KHRN) (OTCQX: KHRNF)(Frankfurt: A2JMZC), a vertically integrated medical cannabis leader with core operations in Latin America and Europe, today announced that Joel Friedman, has resigned as Chief Financial Officer of the Company for personal reasons. Khiron's board of directors has appointed Swapan Kakumanu of RTB LLP to the role of Interim CFO, effective immediately. Mr. Friedman will remain with Khiron until October 31, 2021 to provide transitional support.

Mr. Alvaro Torres, Khiron CEO and Director, commented: "On behalf of the Board of Directors and the management team, I would like to thank Joel for his contributions and leadership to our strong finance team and wish him the best in his future endeavours."

About RTB and Swapan Kakumanu

RTB LLP (www.rtbllp.ca) is a fractional CFO, controller and accounting services provider for private, publicly-traded and non-profit organizations, with a team of accounting professionals with extensive industry experience. Mr. Kakumanu has more than 25 years of senior finance and operations experience and has served at the senior executive management levels, both in public and private companies, in high growth technology, manufacturing, blockchain, medical device, and oil field services industries. He has held senior roles as President, Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer, Controller, Company Secretary, and Board Member for public and private companies.

About Khiron Life Sciences Corp.

Khiron is a leading vertically integrated medical cannabis company with core operations in Latin America and Europe. Leveraging wholly-owned medical health centres and proprietary telemedicine platforms, Khiron combines a patient-oriented approach, physician education programs, scientific expertise, product innovation, and agricultural infrastructure to drive prescriptions and brand loyalty with patients worldwide. The Company has a sales presence in Colombia, Peru, Germany, UK, and Brazil and is positioned to commence sales in Mexico in 2021. The Company is led by Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Alvaro Torres, together with an experienced and diverse executive team and Board of Directors.

