ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - At the Angelina County Commissioners Court meeting room, KSA Aviation Planning held an open house to show the public plans for the new airport. New plans included new hangars, and a new runway that can handle heavier business-class planes. KSA’s Chris Munroe explained what this can mean for the county.

“Large aircraft facilitate increased fuel cells for the airport, as well as being a driver for the overall driver for the economic area as a whole, with businesses and things like that.”

The airport has historically been a hub for training as well as private recreational and business flying. They argue a bigger airport means a bigger economy. And Munroe says pilots and owners are already trying to get in on the action.

“The airport has an active waiting list at this point for aircraft storage.”

As the project timeline goes on, citizens will get other chances to see the plans. The next meeting is scheduled for October.