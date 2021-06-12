NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) -The blueberry festival had tons of activities to offer to audiences this weekend. One community favorite is the variety of vendors present.

All sorts of products were being sold at the festival, from trinkets, to posters, to everything in between. One vendor chose to sell what he named... “loveable figures on a spring” also known as ‘I Love Bouncies’. These little toys were a popular choice to customers… and they have made it all the way to Nacogdoches from Germany. The owner of I Love Bouncies heard about the toys from his friend stationed in Germany, and he has sold them to communities ever since.

“Each one is carved, painted and dressed and they come from Germany, ’' owner of I Love Bouncies Jeff Zumbrunnen said. “We bring them here to the United States and we sell them to all different kinds of fairs and festivals and their purpose in life is to make you smile.”

This year was the first year ‘I Love Bouncies’ appeared at the blueberry festival, but the owner says he hopes to return next year.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.