Tyler man gets probation for attempted gas station robbery

Dayton Sherfield
Dayton Sherfield(Smith County Sheriff's Office)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 10:44 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler man charged with attempting to rob a gas station pleaded guilty Monday.

Dayton Sherfield, 22, was arrested and charged with robbery after a July 21, 2023, incident at the Exxon station on I-20 and State Highway 110 near Lindale around noon. On Monday, Sherfield pleaded guilty to the crime in Judge Debby Gunter’s court and received four years probation.

In the original case, Sherfield attempted to forcibly remove money from the store register, but the cashier resisted, according to the 911 caller. The suspect then fled the scene in a white Chevrolet Impala heading west on I-20.

Smith County Deputies, Smith County Pct. 5 Constables Office, Texas DPS Troopers and Lindale PD quickly began a search of the area, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office. The release said Lindale police officers found a matching car in the parking lot of the Appletree Inn at I-20 and U.S. 69 North. Upon arrival of additional units, Sherfield was reportedly found in the back seat of the Impala and taken into custody.

