Timpson High School head football coach announces retirement

TIMPSON, Texas (KTRE) - After leading the Timpson Bears football team to a state championship, head coach Kerry Therwhanger has decided to go out with a bang, announcing his retirement today.

Coach Therwhanger confirmed to East Texas Sports saying, “Yes, I’m done.”

Therwhanger, who began his career as a track coach, made the transition to football when he was hired as the defensive coordinator for Lovelady in 2000. In 2003 he was promoted to head coach. In his 13 years at Lovelady he led the team to the state semi-finals twice.

In 2016 he took on the role as head coach at Timpson High School where he took the team all the way to a state title.

In a Facebook post, Therwhanger said he will leave his position at the end of the current school year.

“I can’t express enough the appreciation I have for the coaching profession, it’s been a fantastic life! I want to thank all the coaches that I’ve ever worked with for everything, especially those at Lovelady and Timpson, y’all are truly amazing,” Therwhanger said in the post.

Copyright 2024 KTRE. All rights reserved.