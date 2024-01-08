One man dead in fatal crash on Loop 281 in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A crash on Longview’s Loop 281 brought first responders out, and led to the discovery of one person that died.

It happened in Longview on East Loop 281 , just south of highway 80, as a passing driver alerted authorities.

Harrison county sheriff’s deputies and DPS troopers responded to what appeared to be a vehicle that had run off the roadway on Loop 281, and down a 30 foot ravine.

Paint marks show the trajectory of the vehicle as it was traveling south bound, and the driver found several hundred feet away in a open field.

Apparently dead from injuries sustained in the crash.

But there are several questions. what caused the vehicle to go off the road? And how did the driver end up so far away?

Investigators are not even sure of how long ago the incident happened. The vehicle was obscured by thick underbrush in the ravine. It was a passerby who alerted authorities that a man was laying in a field.

Investigators believe the incident may have happened overnight, and in the darkness it would have been impossible to see the wreckage in the ravine.

Investigators say the driver most likely was not ejected from the vehicle, the thick trees and underbrush would have blocked access to the field.

One trooper believes the man through sheer adrenaline mustered up the strength to crawl out of the wreckage, and remained in the field on a freezing overnight period.

DPS is continuing the investigation.

The identity of the person who died has not been released at this time.

