Monday's Weather: Showers and isolated thunderstorms likely

Showers and thunderstorms likely today with gusty winds. A few strong storms possible.
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 6:01 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - You will certainly want the umbrella and First Alert Weather App before you head out for the day. As a cold front begins to move into East Texas, showers and isolated thunderstorms will be possible through the first half of our morning before more widespread rains become likely across the area through the late morning and early afternoon. Some showers and isolated thundershowers will be possible into the early evening hours, generally for our eastern and southeasternmost counties. A few thunderstorms could be capable of gusty winds and small hail in addition to the very heavy rainfall, so please be safe while out on the roads. Tuesday will be dry but quite windy as west-northwest winds blow upwards of 15-25+ mph as highs struggle to even hit 50 degrees. We’ll enjoy a nice warm up on Wednesday and Thursday, then our next cold front moves in Thursday night into Friday morning, marking another round of rain as well as a big drop in temperatures heading into the weekend. Keep an eye on morning temps for our Saturday and Sunday as some hard freezes are still looking likely for a good chunk of the area. We’ll keep you posted.

Most Read

Kylee Anne Johns
1 adult, 5 juveniles injured in overnight wreck in Tyler
Longview Police Department
Longview police investigate shooting, single-vehicle crash
FILE - A 19-year-old died after being electrocuted after a vehicle crash.
19-year-old dies from electrocution after being in vehicle crash
Fire Chief Chris L. Moore
Coffee City mourns loss of fire chief
Research found that 12% of Americans are responsible for 50% of beef consumption.
Tyler rancher weighs in on research that says small portion of Americans eat majority of our beef

Latest News

East Texas professional explains how technology has changed braille reading
One man dead in fatal crash on Loop 281 in Longview
East Texas professional explains how technology has changed braille reading
Marshall ISD cancels classes for Monday due to drop in city’s water pressure