Marshall ISD cancels classes for Monday due to drop in city’s water pressure

(Marshall ISD)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 6:08 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - Marshall ISD has cancelled classes for Monday due to a loss of pressure of the city’s water system.

According to the districts official Facebook page, the announcement was made Sunday night stating that Marshall ISD staff had been at every campus and reported very low water pressure or no water at all.

More information is expected to be released by the city of Marshall this Monday.

One man dead in fatal crash on Loop 281 in Longview
East Texas professional explains how technology has changed braille reading
