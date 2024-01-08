Marshall ISD cancels classes for Monday due to drop in city’s water pressure

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - Marshall ISD has cancelled classes for Monday due to a loss of pressure of the city’s water system.

According to the districts official Facebook page, the announcement was made Sunday night stating that Marshall ISD staff had been at every campus and reported very low water pressure or no water at all.

More information is expected to be released by the city of Marshall this Monday.

